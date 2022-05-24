Weekly Love Horoscope May 23rd -30th, 2022: Here's the insight for Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- It may feel like you're being thrust into the unfamiliar territory by forces beyond your control.

Relationship – Through the events currently unfolding that the true nature emerges of your partner is revealed

Complicated- you tap into new reserves of power, confidence, and wisdom, and what starts off as daunting times will fall into place

Song- Dhokha- Arijit

Shopping Color- Purple

Taurus

Single- An eternal flame glows within you, the flame of your eternal truth, creativity, and new endeavors.

Relationship- You're encouraged to live your truth and don't be swayed by popular beliefs that other tells contrary to your own beliefs

Complicated- The universe is testing your faith in yourself and embraces the changes taking place in your life

Song- Meri Jaan- Gangubai K

Shopping color- White

Gemini

Single-the universe is listening and heard your prayer for help soon to be answered, expect a pleasant surprise.

Relationship-A positive transformation is now taking place and your heartbeat can be pacing due to changes.

Complicated- Know your dreams, your fears, and concern and keep repeating them heard and fill your heart with peace.

Song- Kuch baatein-

Shopping color-Aqua

Cancer

Single- You are currently undergoing a time of deep spiritual change along with healing and creativity around you

Relationship- Old habits and thought patterns are being transformed by a process of talking and placed on a deep inner level.

Complicated- Listen to the beautiful music and meditate for that will help to heal, and try going for a spa treatment

Song- Bhool bhulaiyaa

Shopping color- Flame red

Leo

Single- It's possible to transcend a current difficulty by shifting your awareness and focusing on a new perspective

Relationship- Love can help you rise above all obstacles and help you see things from a higher perspective.

Complicated- Sit quietly and journal your problems and imagine streams of crystal-colored flowing through your chakras.

Song- mehabooba- KGF-2

Shopping color- Indigo

Virgo

Single- Consider that the right path for another may not necessarily be the right path for you and vice versa.

Relationship- Stand firm on your point and you will feel empowered and ultimately feel liberated.

Complicated- Allow yourself to feel relaxed and allow light to fill every part of you and earthly concerns fades away

Song- Maiyya mainu- Jersey

Shopping color- Beetroot Red

Libra

Single- An aura of creativity surrounds you and life's universal force fills your soul and seeks expressions through you.

Relationship- Will you be a-okay to put things in the past, if yes then open your heart and let go of the self-judgment and doubt.

Complicated-Let the soul be set free through traveling, music for the small journey, and allow yourself to shine.

Song- Main ki karaan

Shopping Color-Orange

Scorpio

Single- All emotions even painful ones offer us a gift sometimes we don't realize how precious something is until it's gone.

Relationship- Nothing is ever truly lost if you don't give up, there can be fleeting moments in coming times.

Complicated- Through this time your appreciation of friendship and family will deepen and feel the unconditional love

Song- kahani

Shopping color- green

Sagittarius

Single- An old idea resurfaces as conditions and situations are now in your favor and stars are helping you.

Relationship- Nurture this moment even if bad because with love and positivity you'll eventually come out of it.

Complicated- You have grown strong and tall to reach out for a better version of yourself and a spiritual and physical union is happening.

Song- Firecracker

Color- Brown

Capricorn

Single- Slow down and feel the love and beauty of small things around you, especially nature- roses, stars, and breeze.

Relationship- Think of them and connect on a deeper level to send love and light through your psychic.

Complicated- Observe the nature change in you but also the sincerity and love despite all the madness, pain, and suffering

Song- Toofan- KGF-2

Color- Emerald

Aquarius

Single- the one version you left behind yourself has never left you through all your travels and the angels surrounding you.

Relationship- Seeing through the cloud of emotions and you'll see through them and clouds of emotions will lift up.

Complicated-Know the pure essence of yourself and never sell yourself short and travel the rest of the path

Song- Jaa rahe ho

Shopping color- Crimson

Pisces

Single- Someone is thinking of you fondly at you this very moment reflecting on the past and precious moments.

Relationship- they want you to know that all is not well and that time and space shouldn't act as a vantage point between you guys.

Complicated- A part of you live in past and we have to leave it in past and not let it affect our present or future

Song- Ik tu hai

Color- Golden

