Weekly Love Horoscope May 30th- June 4, 2022: Here's the insight for Aries, Gemini and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of the rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with the moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- Dare to live your dream and it things unfold within your soul and listen to your instinct

Relationship – Be yourself and do what your heart asks of you and not feel guilty about any past incidents. Live, speak, and breathe your peace.

Complicated- Every situation you find yourself in is here to help you grow in love and wisdom and make most of the situation

Song- Heer Ranjana

Shopping Color- Crimson Red

Taurus

Single- Focus on what you have not on what you don't want to be and learn to make a gratitude journal to get to your vision.

Relationship- Show compassion because the other may be going through a situation and just learn to cherish these moments.

Complicated- dance like no one is watching and think about what makes you happy perhaps smelling flowers for yourself or star gazing.

Song- Dhokha

Shopping color- Orange

Gemini

Single- The goddess can be with you when you decide to be fierce in your thoughts and visions and not be at the mercy

Relationship- you constantly radiate the love, compassion, and mercy towards your partner, now it's their chance to talk to you for a treat.

Complicated- Know the universe is providing you with assistance and situation in your life are improving and just healing.

Song- Pasoori

Shopping color-Violet

Cancer

Single- Forgiveness is essential if healing has to take place and don't wait up for a response from the other side.

Relationship- Let go of the old and forgiveness is needed rather than condoning others' actions and seeing yourself free from doubts.

Complicated- To forgive is to set a prisoner free and in turn, you realize you were being the prisoner here.

Song- Kuch Baatein

Shopping color- Magenta

Leo

Single- Stare into the face of the situation and see what your ideas and thoughts are as it's quietly reflecting your spirit

Relationship-It'll feel like a new feeling altogether and might feel like it's the middle of stars and galaxies, go on a date or short trip.

Complicated- Infinite creation an and possibilities lie beyond your thoughts and just know your endless power of own

Song- Meri Jaan

Shopping color- Grey

Virgo

Single- It is possible to transcend a current difficulty by shifting your awareness and focus and just being confident.

Relationship-it requires new sensual activities to let love help you rise above all obstacles & trust is put into place.

Complicated-See things from a higher and fresher perspective and it'll seem trivial just meditate to channel your inner voice.

Song- Jo mujhe deewana kar de

Shopping color- Brown

Libra

Single- The angel is asking you to slow down and take a short break and know you're working too hard.

Relationship- If it feels constantly out of reach or facing a lot of problems, it doesn't mean that you're wrong

Complicated-Some feelings or emotions take time to heal from and just clear your mind of the thoughts and relax for a while.

Song- Buhe Bariyan

Shopping Color-Teal

Scorpio

Single- steer clear of memories and forget about the events not helping you move forward and know you're guided.

Relationship-Universe is testing your patience and faith in each other and just giving time for things to fall into place.

Complicated- Know the confusion and the path chosen is not easier and stand firm on your perspective

Song- people baar

Shopping color- Jade

Sagittarius

Single-A new opportunity is coming your way but to grasp it you must love, accept and embrace many aspects of your personality.

Relationship- in case of things getting of situation, make a list of what you like in them and what you don't like.

Complicated- Journal about how you feel of late to understand yourself better and describe your best memory.

Song- Kahani

Color- Blue

Capricorn

Single- Just list the positive trait every day for a week to gain confidence and practice till you feel better.

Relationship- You'll come to realize that it's a beautiful moment you have created so far and don't let it go waste.

Complicated- Accepting and loving the negatives and positives equally helps to lead a whole and balanced life.

Song- Raatein lambiyan

Color- Golden

Aquarius

Single-Divine guidance is being shown in form of dreams, quotes, social media messages, and this itself that listen to your intuition.

Relationship- Listen to your heart and follow your gut feeling to re-assess the situation at hand and feel attached.

Complicated-Even if you feel strange, go do what energetically feel drawn to and listen to your emotions.

Song- Doobey

Shopping color- Moon white

Pisces

Single- you're undergoing a change of emotions and deep introspection mode as new options are coming through.

Relationship- Old habits and thought patterns should be put to rest and listen to your instinct on the future ahead.

Complicated- Imagine if it never happened, how would you have to go back to that emotions only and bring transformation in life

Song- Rehna ha tere pass.

Color- Pink

Also Read: Horoscope Weekly, May 30 to June 5, 2022