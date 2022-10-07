Weekly Love Horoscope Oct 10th- 16th, 2022: Here's the insight for Leo, Aries and Taurus

Concerned about your love life on how is it going to be this week? Well, the renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares his predictions, suggesting pointers that can be kept in mind while managing your love life efficiently. Let's have a look. Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love and romance will cover both your head and heart during this week. It's believed to be a great week for love birds who are looking to spend time with each other, solidifying their bond like never before. Thus, you might consider leaving the office in time so that you can come home and spend quality time with your partner, sharing some sweet moments together.

Taurus (April 21-May 20) Looking at your Mercury and Moon this week, there are chances that you might officially take your relationship to another level with the consent of your family. It's going to be happy individuals all around and your partner will be welcomed with an open heart. Your bonding with your partner is believed to get thick with time. Gemini (May 21-June21) Nothing exciting waits for you during this week in terms of love and romance. It will be as normal as the previous week. The single individuals might continue their search for the right ones, but the outcome can be both positive and negative. Your proposal can either be accepted or rejected, thus plan your moves wisely.

Cancer (June 22-July 22) Having a misunderstanding in a relationship is quite normal that can also occur with you. In such a situation, consider expressing love, faith, and loyalty towards your partner that will help you both emerge out of this situation. Also, be open to conversations that will improve the quality of your relationship with your partner. Leo (July 23-August 23) You need to control your anger which might be a serious reason behind your affected relationship. Try being more patient and emphatic that will only help you improve the bond with your partner, improving things gradually in your relationship. A relative of yours might also approach you with an arranged marriage proposal. So, deal with it smartly. Virgo (August 24-September 24) There might be some clashes with your partner during this week. So, it's suggested to act wisely in the situation. Consider providing a healthy space between both you and your partner that might arose the sense of importance you both have for each other. However, you both will come out victorious as a happy couple despite several ups and downs in your relationship.

Libra (September 24-October 23) You might tend to spend most of your time with your partner this week. But some unexpected demand from your partner might end up ruining your mood. So, if you want to tackle this situation, try having a conversation with your partner in advance about not emphasizing unnecessary desires. Scorpio (October 24-November 22) By the end of this week, you might finally expect to find your love of life. That special one will show clear indication, evoking love feelings in your heart like never before. The relationship is supposed to stay healthy and prosperous. However married couples can be seen spending more together than usual for broadening their emotions. Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) If you're planning to propose to a friend of yours during this week, consider shelving this idea as it can turn out to be disadvantageous for you. In search of a partner, you might even end up ruining the existing relationship with your friend which you surely want to avoid. For married couples, you might feel emotionally weak where your spouse will play a major role in uplifting your mood through endless cuddles and beautiful conversation.