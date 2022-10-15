Weekly Love Horoscope Oct 17th- 23rd, 2022: Here's the insight for Leo, Aries and Taurus
Concerned about your love life on how is it going to be this week?
The renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts how your love life is going to be from October 17th to 23rd October 23rd, 2022. Excited and interested to know his predictions? Well, let's go and see what love has in store for you this coming week.
Aries (March 21-April 20)
Focus on having positive communication with your partner as it can heal the relationship. You're like to get involved in a party or day that will provide a lovely experience, supporting your relationship. Regular calls or texts can allow you to stay more connected with your loved ones.
Taurus (April 21-May 20)
Avoid any sort of false commitments that can lead to romance problems. Also, consider yourself keeping away from emotional separation for maintaining a good personal and professional life. Your spouse might get involved in family problems, simultaneously impacting your relationship.
Gemini (May 21-June21)
This week doesn't look satisfactory for your love relationship. Avoid being rude or angry towards your partner as it can lead to some serious fights. Your love life depends upon your behavior entirely, deciding how the harmony and happiness will be like in your relationship.
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Any kind of communication difference between you and your partner is likely to get resolved by the end of this week. For all the singles out there, you might need to wait a bit more for meeting the one you've been looking out for.
Leo (July 23-August 23)
Continue to respect and love your partner for securing the spark in your relationship. Embrace a positive attitude towards your relationship, avoiding any misunderstandings or arguments. A relationship proposal can suddenly appear during this week.
Virgo (August 24-September 24)
Your spouse's health concern can give you stress in the early phase of this week. Also, your love life looks disturbed as a lack of quality time and distance in marriage is predicted. However, things will gradually get back to normal.
Libra (September 24-October 23)
A disruption can be seen in your peaceful relationship this week. As a result, you might feel annoyed by one or various other reasons. Though, a balanced planetary support later this week will sort out things for you, equipping you with ways to manage the relationship better.
Scorpio (October 24-November 22)
Peace and joy are what you'll be experiencing in your relationship during this week. You can also plan a romantic outing with your partner, bringing in more romance and passion to your relationship. Remember to have faith in your partner as it's going to be a key element behind your healthy relationship.
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
The newlyweds need to primarily understand their relationships before putting in effort and energy. Having open communication with your partner is considered the right way to clear your doubts. A family-related issue can momentarily disturb your relationship.
Capricorn (December 22-January 21)
Chances of getting into a dispute with your partner is on the card for natives under this zodiac sign. However, don't worry as it won't affect your relationship for a long time. Try providing space to your partner along with listening to them carefully for understanding the real issue.
Aquarius (January 22-February 19)
Be it a dating couple or a married one, the romantic life looks good for the Aquarius natives. Though, some unspoken desires in your heart can turn out to be a matter of concern. Utilize your communication skills to fully express yourself, strengthening your bond.
Pisces (February 20-March 20)
Controlling your anger in the relationship is recommended during this week. Staying patient will be the key to calming things out. Plan something interesting and exciting by the end of the week to find some wonderful moments to enjoy with your partner.
Also Read: 4 Ways to mend a Capricorn's broken heart after a breakup