Weekly Love Horoscope Oct 17th- 23rd, 2022: Here's the insight for Leo, Aries and Taurus

The renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts how your love life is going to be from October 17th to 23 rd October 23rd, 2022. Excited and interested to know his predictions? Well, let's go and see what love has in store for you this coming week.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Focus on having positive communication with your partner as it can heal the relationship. You're like to get involved in a party or day that will provide a lovely experience, supporting your relationship. Regular calls or texts can allow you to stay more connected with your loved ones.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Avoid any sort of false commitments that can lead to romance problems. Also, consider yourself keeping away from emotional separation for maintaining a good personal and professional life. Your spouse might get involved in family problems, simultaneously impacting your relationship.

Gemini (May 21-June21)

This week doesn't look satisfactory for your love relationship. Avoid being rude or angry towards your partner as it can lead to some serious fights. Your love life depends upon your behavior entirely, deciding how the harmony and happiness will be like in your relationship.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Any kind of communication difference between you and your partner is likely to get resolved by the end of this week. For all the singles out there, you might need to wait a bit more for meeting the one you've been looking out for.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Continue to respect and love your partner for securing the spark in your relationship. Embrace a positive attitude towards your relationship, avoiding any misunderstandings or arguments. A relationship proposal can suddenly appear during this week.

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

Your spouse's health concern can give you stress in the early phase of this week. Also, your love life looks disturbed as a lack of quality time and distance in marriage is predicted. However, things will gradually get back to normal.