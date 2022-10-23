Weekly Love Horoscope Oct 24th-30th, 2022: Here's the insight for Aries, Taurus and Leo

Read below your weekly love horoscope predicted by renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji from October 24th to October 30th for knowing what love brings for you in this week. Aries (March 21-April 20)

You shall focus on bringing changes into your relationship this week in order to make it work better. Your partner's mood and personality might create some issues in your relationship. However, things will eventually get better. An old relationship might attract you all over again which can hamper your existing relationship. Taurus (April 21-May 20) Say no to any sort of false commitment that can easily leave your partner disappointed. Having an outing with your love this week is considered ideal that will strengthen your relationship. If the outing goes as per your plan, a lot of issues between you two might finally get resolved.

Gemini (May 21-June21) Several challenges can trouble you this week in your love life. Also, your partner might undergo some personal crises that may affect your relationship. Thus, consider spending time with your love for making them feel comfortable and confident. Avoid putting any unnecessary demands as your partner might not be able to fulfill them. Cancer (June 22-July 22) The communication barrier that was hampering your relationship for a long time shall finally disappear, making you both feel connected all over again. Some positive and romantic vibes wait for your relationship this week that will benefit your love life. Spend as much time with your partner this week for having a great time together. Leo (July 23-August 23) Continue respecting and loving your partner for embracing a healthy relationship. There are chances that your partner might surprise you with an unexpected and emotional gift this week. Go on a date with your partner as it will solidify your bond with each other, reliving some old-sweet memories.

Virgo (August 24-September 24) This week, you might be upset and concerned with your partner's health. Some incidents might occur on the personal front that will lead you both to experience stress in your love life. However, this will be temporary as you both will solve the matter as mutual adults. Libra (September 24-October 23) Don't hesitate in resolving any issue in your love life. Else, things might get dirtier, presenting bigger problems in your love life. Your self-confidence might be affected during this week where your partner will end up supporting you, boosting in courage for a much more confident you. Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Your loving and caring nature will win your partner's heart all over again. As a result, your partner will shower immense love and care on you and your relationship will experience mutual growth. Several conversations around your future together might happen with your partner this week.