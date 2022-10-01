Weekly Love Horoscope Oct 3rd-9th, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Wishing to know how your love life is going to be between October 3rd to October 9th 2022? Well, our renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to light up your day with his astounding predictions. So, what's the wait for? Let's go and know what love life has to offer you. Aries (March 21-April 20)

Several challenges wait for you that could turn out to be a hurdle while managing your existing love relationship. So, it's suggested to put out your best and try hard in order to manage your relationship. Though you might need to put in a bit of effort, the result will definitely be in your favor, enjoying and cherishing a love life you had imagined all this long. Taurus (April 21-May 20) It's a good time for you and your partner to enjoy life with each other, unveiling some more happiness and love. Continue to appreciate each other for every effort poured in from your partner's end that will eventually strengthen your bond like never before. But do avoid imposing your personal view on your partner. Rather, believe in having an open conversation that will brew empathy among you both. Furthermore, staying tolerant is a key step for generously managing your love life. Gemini (May 21-June21) Avoid approaching your crush with a proposal during this time as you might get rejected. It's definitely not the right time to initiate with a new relationship. While all the other who are already living a prosperous love life, they will continue to enjoy bits of their love life like a refreshing journey.

Cancer (June 22-July 22) If you have been thinking to bring changes in your life to improve your love relationship, now is definitely the right time. Sit and have a conversation with your partner and mutually decide the changes that can be brought in order to blossom your relationship in a new manner. You can also hop on to your drive and plan a short vacation with your love. Leo (July 23-August 23) There's a high chance that your luck will bring fortune for you this week. You'll emerge out to be lucky and someone who's attractive both with words and physiques. So, if you're having a crush and wish to approach her, do it right away in a humble, generous, and gentlemanly manner. The success mantra for sustaining the love relationship will be being patient, calm, and respectful towards your partner. Virgo (August 24-September 24) A change is sometimes what you require in order to make things work. So will be the case in your existing relationship. Embracing minor changes in your love life will get your relationship back on track, filled with love, care, and emotions. And if you're still single and waiting for your loved one to arrive in your life, the probability is that you might soon find one.

Libra (September 24-October 23) The love life of yours might not be going forward in the direction you had wished for. But don't worry as it's momentarily and temporary. Consider sitting face-to-face with your partner and sorting things out like a mature person. Definitely, things will turn out in your favor. Scorpio (October 24-November 22) This week will eventually turn into a special one for you. Take out time for your partner as much as you can that will eventually bring out something new for you both. Involving your partner in every minute discussion of yours will also do wonders, generating a sense of importance amongst them. Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You might experience some banter between you and your partner. This might lead to some tension that can easily be solved if you're willing to. Also, guidance on the right path might also end up in holding your relationship intact, embracing love and happiness like before. It's suggested to both partners to handle the situation with sheer care.