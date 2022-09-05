Weekly Love Horoscope Sept 4-10, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic Sun Sign prediction but never understood why, because emotions are depicted by Moon Sign. In love, we seek the VENUS SIGN & we take on the role of RISING SIGN. So Just Google your VENUS SIGN along with Moon SIGN to connect better. Let us find out more with Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.



Aries

Single- there is a new shift happening at a quick speed where you need to preserve your strength and sweetness to keep going.

Relationship: the smallest of moments can be life-changing, a new gate of trust is being open and trying to be optimistic.

Complicated- An incredibly fast and in all directions including backwards are coming to a new form, just stay spontaneity.

Song- Sammi mere waar

Shopping Color- Purple



Taurus

Single- your poise is enough to bring any of your opposers to knees just with your smiles, so don’t lose confidence and know you are valuable.

Relationship- just know your richness and abundant blessings are coming your way, just know what you want shall be yours if you ask for It.

Complicated- the charm within you is brightening and shining to reflect happiness is right around the corner.

Song- Na main Alam

Shopping Color- Black



Gemini

Single luck seems to be on your side and brings forward a new stage in your life and positive affirmations may also help.

Relationship- happiness arises from within your heart and that would set you free from any past traumas or disturbances in past.

Complicated- even the smallest box can hold the biggest surprises and know you can evoke hugely positive energies.

Song- Bamb aagya

Shopping colour- Aqua



Cancer

Single- you may be asked to take quick decisions and make sure to say Yes to the coming situations and know it would take you forward in your journey.

Relationship- A spiritual guide for rapid growth and accelerated development happens to bring you more closely than before.

Complicated- It's time to remind you that when the time is right a lot can happen very quickly and try to keep a positive perspective.

Song- Summer high

Shopping Colour- Yellow



Leo

single- sensitivity can also be a positive trait as knowing when to set boundaries and knowing just to focus on good aspects.

Relationship- this time can be stunningly beautiful and if you see butterflies this week, means it's time to take things forward.

Complicated- turn to the light even if you feel worried and feel restless within, just try new activity or hobby.

Song- Toxic

Shopping colour- Black



Virgo

Single-loving messages are shown for you as your creative soul aspires you take a new passion such as painting, swimming or yoga.

Relationship- newfound healing Is shown to bring forward the healing and light within your relationship to bring stability to it.

Complicated- Inner voice through the darkness of night will get you soon out of this turmoil and when you feel energised when happy.

Song- Shyaam aan baso

Shopping colour- Green



Libra

Single- you feel grounded and feel comfortable within your own skin and that’s what makes you so content within yourself., so learn to be happy.

Relationship- Practicality can at times also make the relationship stronger and help you overcome any difficulty in the long run.

Complicated- you carry the power of being grounded and connected to the energies of earth and you shall soon be feeling relieved.

Song- Loser

Shopping Color- Blue



Scorpio

Single- wisdom brings about a new change in your perspective and helps you feel relieved from any upcoming challenges.

Relationship- pay attention to your inner knowledge and a lot of secrets shall also be revealed in near future.

Complicated- you are on a steadfast pace and maintain it to skilfully come out of the dark moments.

Song- Audi Audi

Shopping colour- Grey



Sagittarius

Single pleasure is all around you though need to take a rest and observe it to enjoy the good times.

Relationship- you need to learn to overcome negativity in the relationship and get rid of it, chanting the shiv-shakti mantra will also help.

Complicated- divine beauty is there all around you and needs to understand it to appreciate the good times, just know you are worthy.

Song- Pasoori

Colour- brown



Capricorn

Single- a lot of inspirations are attached to you, just need to bring it out and feel graceful again.

Relationship- open your heart to divine inspiration and protection from any evil eye from people around you.

Complicated- pure-hearted and powerful intentions let you know that you are on the right track

Song- Mirza

Colour- Red

Aquarius

Single- Abundantly you are provided with many choices in your career and personal life but required you to choose wisely and not hastily.

Relationship- a strong and confident approach shall help you recreate the good memories and sensuous money too

Complicated- Centring yourself can help you make more balanced and help you make better choices.

Song-Vilen

shopping colour- Wine



Pisces

Single- Pace yourself accordingly and help to choose what matters for you really as you connect with yourself through meditation

Relationship: Commitment helps to connect and later turn into a pro creation stage and feel to take things to next level.

Complicated- you may have been feeling awkward and out of place for a while but know not for long and many sacrifices have taken to get where you are, so make it worthy of your time.

Song- Thanks a lot

Shopping colour- Golden

Also Read: Horoscope Weekly, 5th September to 11th September 2022