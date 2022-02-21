Weekly Tarot (21st Feb to 26th Feb): See what the upcoming week has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini

A Tarot card for your zodiac sign is drawn each week, providing you with the guidance and insight you need to maximise your opportunities and avoid any potential pitfalls. Munisha Khatwani, a celebrity tarot card reader, is here today to explain what the cards have in store for your sun sign.

Aries

You need to be positive as far as your love life is concerned. You have got the card of the Lovers which means there is a potential for those wanting a relationship but you will need to make sure your energies are positive or you might even drive the relationship away especially during this month This week sees you focusing on many aspects of your finances as well

Lucky colors : yellow / white

Lucky numbers: 3 / 6

Lucky day : Wednesday

Taurus

You are finally able to breathe peacefully as far as your relationship is concerned. You will be able to say and communicate whats in your heart and sort out issues. Property will be important to you as will travel as that is surely on the cards. You will be also travelling for any sort of work or business or travel plans could be on the agenda .

Lucky colors : blue / black

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4

Lucky day : Saturday

Gemini

Life seems to be getting more sorted and complete at the moment says the card of the world and you are feeling more complete and satisfied . You need to keep a check on your health this week as that may be of some concern at the moment . There could be some obstacles regarding finances this week but this is just a passing phase and things will settle

Lucky colors : pink / orange

Lucky numbers : 3 / 5

Lucky day : Thursday

Cancer

The hermit card says there is a lot of introspection this week and you can bring about the changes you desire if you work towards it . Your Jupiter planet is well placed so it’s important for you to purse your spiritual goals in general and this week you need to concentrate on new financial beginnings says the card of the emperor and take authority and control of your life

Lucky colors : white / blue

Lucky numbers : 7 / 9

Lucky day : Tuesday

Leo

You need to confide in a friend and trust that the universe does support you in whatever you are trying to achieve says your planet moon. You need to learn to trust in people who matter to you and who have got a space in your life says your planet mars. On the professional front life will be a bit of a struggle as you plan to make some changes which will not be as easy as you hope . You may be feeling a little frustrated with your situation so you need to be patient

Lucky colors : black / red

Lucky numbers : 1 / 8

Lucky day : Sunday

Virgo

When life puts you on a crossroad you need to decide what is important to you. This week there are a lot of decisions to be made as far as you professional and personal life is concerned. Women have got the card of the queen of swords and it will be a good time to prove yourself professionally. It’s also a time for some changes as far as your health is concerned

Lucky colors : red / white

Lucky numbers: 3 / 7

Lucky day: Monday

Libra

You are going through a lot of transformations and changes in your life this week says your cards . You will be thinking of some personal aspects and changes that you are trying to implement in your life . The card of death has come which means it is important for you to accept that when certain things end only then will new things begin . This week could be some good news on the family front or thru a friend

Lucky colors : green / blue

Lucky numbers : 5 / 9

Lucky day : Wednesday

Scorpio

If you are looking for some positive news coming your way regarding work it is likely to come your way as jupiter improves soon and changes will be there for your benefit . For those who are having some trouble in relationships you need to be a little stronger and wait for a slightly better time to come around . You may be worried for a certain family member this week so you need to just take it easy.

Lucky colors : white / pink

Lucky numbers : 4 / 7

Lucky day : Friday

Sagittarius

You have decided to take your life in your own hands instead of letting anyone control it this week says your Mercury planet. You might have some delays in some payments coming but you will surely get what you want. You always tend to be extra careful about your words especially to your partner. This will surely help you.

Lucky colors : blue / orange

Lucky numbers: 3 / 6

Lucky day : Saturday

Capricorn

This is the time to decide the fate of certain relationships and you need to be strong in making certain decisions says your mars. if you are unhappy about certain factors in your relationship you need to discus things out. Saturn is a bit weak and may be bringing your energy levels down but you need to stay positive and keep the faith

Lucky colors : white / green

Lucky numbers: 2 / 4

Lucky day : Sunday

Aquarius

This is the time to decide the fate of certain relationships and you need to be strong in making certain decisions says your mars. if you are unhappy about certain factors in your relationship you need to discuss things out. Saturn being weak may be bringing your energy levels down but you need to stay positive and keep the faith

Lucky colors : blue / black

Lucky numbers : 3 / 5

Lucky day : Wednesday

Pisces

This week you have got The card of strength indicating that you need to use all your strength mentally Emotionally and physically this week . You will be charging ahead as far as your career is concerned this week and for those who have any test or exam results it is likely to go in your favour says your cards . You will also be taking a lot of mental tension and there will be some mental anxiety for the future and you will have to learn to keep your mind a bit calm on that front

Lucky colors : white / red

Lucky numbers : 7 / 9

Lucky day : Thursday

