Weekly Tarot (7th March to 13th March): See what the upcoming week has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini

Tarot cards are used to provide guidance and, as shamans say, "medicine" about what is going on in your personal orbit: love, money, career, goals, and general life path. Munisha Khatwani, a celebrity tarot card reader, is here today to tell you what the cards have in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries

Life may still be on a standstill at the moment so it is best for you not to make any hasty decisions with mercury still being weak at the moment . For those who are thinking of looking for a new avenue on the work front you need to still brainstorm and look at all your options says the card of the hermit . It is important for you to live your life as if nothing major has happened even if you have been through something emotionally disturbing .

Lucky numbers: 2 / 4

Lucky colors : green / blue

Lucky day : Friday

Taurus

You are thinking about a certain personal decision in your life at the moment but are unsure whether you would like to actually take that move or not . Your cards says it is finally a time of change as things are moving forward but just slightly on a slow basis says your cards . Health is important and this is the time to pay attention to the same

Lucky numbers : 6 / 7

Lucky colors : yellow / white

Lucky day : Saturday

Gemini

Your not in the correct state of mind this month and you will be feeling very low regarding Certain aspects in your life. You need to keep your self mentally a bit occupied with work and try and distract your self this week . Travel is on the cards and you will be planning a trip soon says your planet Sun. The good news is some blocked money is expected this month

Lucky numbers : 6 / 8

Lucky colors : pink / black

Lucky day : Monday

Cancer

There is some attraction with some one special but there is also a hidden agenda so make sure you know the person before you get involved with some one immediately says your cards and planet rahu . for those looking for a change in their career this is not a very good time so you need to wait it out and see how it goes says your planet sun .

Lucky numbers : 3 / 5

Lucky colors : blue / white

Lucky day : Tuesday

Leo

You are feeling a bit disturbed about your personal life and it’s important for you to see what direction your life is heading in as you have got the card of the moon . You mind will be a bit restless this week and you will need to make a strong effort to control that says your cards . This week is a good week to work on some diet and exercise and nutrition so you can focus on that .

Lucky numbers : 1 / 6

Lucky colors : pink / orange

Lucky day : Wednesday

Virgo

For those who are thinking about settling down in the future it’s a good time to work on the same at the moment says your planet Jupiter . For those who are thinking about some career goals or opportunities to come to you it’s time for you to work harder towards them says your planet sun. This week you need to watch out for your health or some health issues suggests your cards

Lucky numbers : 2 / 6

Lucky colors : red / black

Lucky day : Monday

Libra

You need to be able to take a decision on the personal front. This month your Mars is weak indicating some problems on the professional front. Patience is the key to everything as all will settle in good time. You need to watch your diet and lifestyle this week . Mercury being weak suggests you don’t make any rushed decision at the moment on the professional front

Lucky numbers : 4 / 8

Lucky colors : white / blue

Lucky day : Wednesday

Scorpio

You need to know that as the other is coming to an end there is something to be grateful for as far as your personal life is concerned. Sometimes life doesn’t pan out the way you want it to be but you need to learn to trust the universe a little more says your cards . It’s also important to keep your health conditions under control

Lucky numbers : 3 / 6

Lucky colors : red / green.

Lucky day : Friday

Sagittarius

Look for a sign form the universe as it’s ready to provide a sign to you says your cards . You have got the card of the world indicating some travel coming up soon . For those single and are finally ready to move on in a relationship this is the right time to go ahead says your planet Venus . Health will be better this week

Lucky numbers : 5 / 9

Lucky colors : white / red

Lucky day : Monday

Capricorn

Many of you are looking for an arranged match so it is advisable for you to try this week as your planets and your cards suggest that it will support you . For those who are wanting to pursue some hobby or talent it is important that you try and work on that as your hard work will pay off . For those who have been going through some heartbreak or some personal pain it is a time for healing as the universe supports you and gives you what you desire .

Lucky numbers : 4 / 8

Lucky colors : pink / blue

Lucky day : Tuesday

Aquarius

You will decide to dive into your hearts desire this month and not bother what other people are telling you regarding your professional life. Family will need your support suggests your cards you need to be there for them. Life sometimes seems to be a bit of struggle on the legal front, but good things comes to those who wait. On the money front expenditure will be there.

Lucky numbers: 5 / 7

Lucky colors : red / orange

Lucky day : Sunday

Pisces

Expect to get a lot of attention from the opposite gender this week as your venus is in a strong position and you will be enjoying this also. as far as your money is concerned you have got the card of the devil indicating that your Saturn is a little weak and thus you might have some losses. you need to be careful in case you are driving your car at night and it is better to avoid night driving. as far as family members go your mother or father will support you in a major decision of your life. some of you will remember your old relationships.

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3

Lucky colors : pink / yellow

Lucky day : Thursday

