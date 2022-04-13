Weekly Tarot (April 11th to April 17th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Virgo

Hello, and welcome to the second week of April! This week, a Tarot card for your zodiac sign is drawn, providing you with the wisdom and insight you need to maximise your possibilities and avoid any hurdles that may occur in your job. Jeevika Sharma, a tarot reading expert, joins us to predict how the signs will fare this week.

Capricorn

You would be receiving a lot of opportunities or offers this week and accepting it would only be beneficial for you. You may receive more than one offer. It could be related to job or business.

Aquarius

This week will be the same as the one before. There are chances that you came across people you had known in the past or may face situations as experienced in the past in your professional life. Also you may face the same situations at work this week.

Pisces

There would be some stress this week and you won't be able to make a choice this week either concerning your work. It could be accepting a new job or taking up a new responsibility. You may take risks by choosing an option randomly.

Aries

This week you would not feel like being among everyone. You would choose to be busy working and completing your targets. You would ignore the outside world.

Taurus

This week you would be busy comparing a few offers that you see in front of you or which were already within your grasp. This comparison would be to decide which would be beneficial to you.

Gemini

This week would be a good new beginning for you. All the past issues you had been facing at work would end and the relations with people at work would improve this week.

Cancer

You would be in a position where you would have to make a big decision this week. In your professional life, all your decisions would bring you results. There would be monetary growth coming your way. You could get an increment or promotion or something related to it.

Leo

This week there will be a big possibility for a lot of disturbance in your professional life. But, you would be so engrossed in your work that nothing would be able to move your eyes away.

Virgo

This week you may get into a fight with every person who is around you. They would contradict you in every possible manner. Make sure that you keep every arguing person at a distance.

Libra

You would be celebrating your achievements this week with your partner or people who have shown you support. This would be a week to celebrate for everyone.

Scorpio

You are likely going to take a major action this week. This action would bring you a lot of success and gain in future. This could be either starting up a new business or some other plan to increase your finances.

Sagittarius

This week you would be making all your decisions in haste. Some great work opportunities would come to you for which a quick decision would be required. But, it would be beneficial for you. You should not worry.

Also Read: Jupiter transit in Pisces 2022: Here’s what’s in store for zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Libra