Weekly Tarot (April 25th to May 1st): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Each zodiac sign has its own set of characteristics as well as a diverse set of job opportunities. The zodiac signs indicate which career paths one should take in order to be successful in the future. Failure is a foregone conclusion if the wrong career path is chosen. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

A lot of your focus should be on your professional life this week, Capricorn. Even a small disturbance in your personal could wreak havoc on your career.

Aquarius

A plethora of opportunities would be coming your way this week. You need to make sure that you do not show ignorance.

Pisces

This week would replicate a semblance of the previous week in terms of your professional life.

Aries

Aries you would be receiving some opportunities at work this week. Those opportunities would bring you a lot of good results. So, don't say no.

Taurus

This week would bless you with a string of healthy times. All the hurdles in your career would wither away leaving you with a peaceful mind.

Gemini

This week you could get into arguments with the people at work. Avoiding any and every argument would help save a lot of professional relations.

Cancer

A vacation mood or an actual vacation this week would put your on hold. Your decision of staying away from all the chaos bring a lot of good.

Leo

You might discover some improvement in your professional life this week. This improvement would bless you with some monetary gain.

Virgo

Your week professionally would be suffering from a lot of inactivity because of your laziness. You would even choose to stay inside your home.

Libra

Your spirits would high this week to achieve your every professional goal. You would be having a lot of energy and would dedicate all your time to your work.

Scorpio

You would be lamenting about all the losses this week which you had suffered in the past.

Sagittarius

You would be busy making preparations for things retailed to your profession. You would expand your work profile this week.

Also Read: Gemini to Sagittarius: 5 Zodiac signs who are most difficult to deal with when in love