Weekly Tarot (April 4th to April 10th): Here's the career outlook for Taurus, Aquarius, and Cancer

A career horoscope aims at helping people in finding the best role or career path for them by analysing the key characteristics linked with their star sign and how they may transfer in the workplace. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

There might be some flights or arguments in your professional life this week. This would be because of some miscommunication. You need to control yourself engaging in any fights.

Aquarius

There would be some financial gain blessing your professional life this week. You would be investing the gain or would save it for future use.

Pisces

Everything in your professional life would be going as you have planned this week. Financial growth would also be seen in the near future.

Aries

This week, Aries, you would gain a control over everything in your career and everything would be in your favour. Whatever action you take will find success.

Taurus

You would finally be taking a decision in your professional life this week. And, because of this decision you would come to experience a lot of success.

Gemini

This week there would be a lot of hardships in your professional life. You would have to work hard in order to get things done if you want to from your finances.

Cancer

You would keep yourself occupied this week day dreaming about the things you wish to achieve in your career. You won't be in the mood to do anything.

Leo

You would be aversive to take any responsibility in your career this week. You would leave everything to a later date.

Virgo

This week, Virgo, there would be some monetary gain entering your life. This increase in finances could come from anywhere.

Libra

You would be thinking about taking an action on something you have decided for your career. It is advised that you carefully think it through.

Scorpio

This week, Scorpio, your professional life would make you wait for things you have worked hard for. You need to be a little patient.

Sagittarius

This week you would find yourself shifting to a more practical approach in your career. There would be instances where you might plan an action controlled by your emotions but, would succeed in resisting.

