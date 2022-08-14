Weekly Tarot (August 15th to 21th): Here's the career outlook for Aquarius, Leo, and Cancer

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.

Capricorn

This week Capricorn would be busy in their professional life. They may have to complete a given set of work. You may neglect matters related to your personal life.

Aquarius

This week Aquarius would be busy solving their professional life issues. They may feel depressed. Things would take a few more weeks to get resolved.

Pisces

This week for Pisces work would be at a pause as they would be spending a good time with their friends and would be reliving their childhood. Pisces would be in the mood to explore this week.

Aries

This week Aries would be a little confused about the decisions to be related to their professional life. Things would take time to be on track.

Taurus

This week Taurus would be busy with family members and relatives. This would make the bond between them stronger. Professionally things would be at a halt.

Gemini

This week Gemini would be heading back to work and would be busy completing the pending work. Personally, things would be the same as before.

Cancer

This week cancer would not be in the mood to work. They may feel lazy. This routine may lead to depression. They must try to keep themselves active.

Leo

This week Leo would focus more on getting good professional deals. They may get in contact with a few people who could offer them one.

Virgo

This week you would be busy adjusting to the new workplace. You may focus much on working towards professional growth this week.

Libra

This week you would be busy setting up things professionally. You may start your own venture in the coming weeks. Personally things would be moving slowly.

Scorpio

This week you may try to improve your professional life. You may try to look for a partner with whom you can start a new venture.

Sagittarius

This week you would be busy making plans for the coming weeks. This could be both professional and personal. Things would start improving personally from this week onwards.

