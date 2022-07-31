Weekly Tarot (August 1st to 7th August): Here's the career outlook for Aquarius, Leo, and Cancer

A career horoscope is envisioned to lead people on an accurate career path by analysing the key characteristics that stand parallel with their star sign. Roles and responsibilities in a career that are backed by your astral persuasions not only aid in determining the best career path but also manifest your skills in the workplace while leading to a successful future. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week Capricorn may not be much active due to some ongoing health issues. They may feel a little low and would resume their work routine from next week onwards.

Aquarius

This week you would not be able to take much decisions. You may feel stuck up in your professional this week. You would be just following what other people may ask you.

Pisces

Pisces would be waiting for an initiative from workmates. Make sure you also concentrate on your work as waiting for a reaction from someone may simply waste your time.

Aries

This week Aries would be focusing more on work and money matters. This week could be a little hectic for Aries. There would be financial growth this week.

Taurus

This week Taurus would be a little tensed about their past actions or mistakes made in Professional life. You need to make things right and clear the misunderstandings you had created in past.

Gemini

This week you would be in the mood to travel or to have a short holiday. This could be with your partner. You would not be in a mood to take up office work this week.

Cancer

This week you would be starting working on a new project. This project would help in career growth. There would be more projects coming your way this week and in the coming weeks.

Leo

This week you would be waiting for a professional opportunity and would also try to clear all the past related issues. You may feel confused this week and may try to get rid of a few things and people from your life.

Virgo

This week you would be trying to finish your office work as soon as possible so that you could plan some time with your family. You may feel tired and wish to finish up your work soon.

Libra

This week you would be focusing on your professional life. There would be new projects coming your way this week. You would also be getting support from your partner.

Scorpio

This week you may plan to take some time off from work. You may need to get rid of the stress you had at the workplace. You may wish to spend some time alone this week.

Sagittarius

This week you would be focusing much on getting new work projects, mostly freelance. Personally, you would be meeting a lot of people and may develop a good bond with them.

