Weekly Tarot (August 22nd to 28th): Here's the career outlook for Aquarius, Leo, and Cancer

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.

Capricorn

This week Capricorn may hear good news professionally. Things would get back on track and their professional life would improve this week. Personally, someone from the past can enter your life again.

Aquarius

This week you would be busy in resolving your persona life issues. There would be some sort of separation from loved ones. Professionally things would be at halt.

Pisces

This week you would be struggling professionally. You would be looking for some good career options to become financial independent.

Aries

This week your professional and personal life would be balanced. You could get a marriage or relationship proposal this week. Make sure you think before you accept it.

Taurus

This week taurus would be busy with family members. They won’t be able to focus much on other parts if life.

Gemini

Gemini would be busy in arranging finances. They may plan to invest Money either in a vehicle or a property. The finances would get arranged soon.

Cancer

This week you may feel restless and anxious about things happening in your life. You may feel to move out if the current city for a few weeks.

Leo

This week Leo would be getting a news about monetary gain. It could be a work deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability.

Virgo

This week you would be chilling around with friends. Professionally, a few things may tense you but it would get normal soon.

Libra

This week you would be spending good time with your family. You may plan to go on a family trip or a small outing.

Scorpio

This week you may feel to build a good relationship with the person you like. It would be live relationship. It would not be easy to get things done your way.

Sagittarius

This week you would be spending time at work. You may get busy at work this week. Personally, things would be same as before.

