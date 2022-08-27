Weekly Tarot (August 29th to 4th Sept): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

A career horoscope is envisioned to lead people on an accurate career path by analysing the key characteristics that stand parallel with their star sign. Roles and responsibilities in a career that are backed by your astral persuasions not only aid in determining the best career path but also manifest your skills in the workplace while leading to a successful future. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week Capricorns may face some health issues. It would be better if they take some time off and rest for a while. This week Capricorns won’t be able to be much active professionally.

Aquarius

This week Aquarius would be planning to take a step to improve their professional life. They may get into a good relationship with them in the coming weeks.

Pisces

This week you would be focusing much on your career. You may be active in your professional life and a little casual with things related to your personal life.

Aries

This week professionally things would be a little better this week. You may get some good opportunities which may bring you financial growth.

Taurus

This week Taurus would be busy meeting friends in order to build good connections which could be used professionally. This week there would be a positive change in your professional life.

Gemini

Gemini would be busy arranging finances. They may invest to invest Money either in a vehicle. The finances would not be an issue this week.

Cancer

This week you may feel a little better this week mentally. You may spend time finishing off the professional work.

Leo

This week Leo would feel stuck financially. It could be a delay in the deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability.

Virgo

This week you would be chilling around with friends. Professionally, a few things may tense you but it would get normal soon.

Libra

This week you would be lost in your thoughts mostly about things that happened in the past. It could be about any personal event.

Scorpio

This week you may feel insecure about the person you like. You may feel stressed and tense about your current life situation.

Sagittarius

This week you would be a little tense about your work. You may look out for some options to increase your finances.

