Weekly Tarot (Feb 14 to Feb 20): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Virgo

Worried about the direction of your professional life? This Tarot reading spells it all out! Jeevika Sharma, a tarot reading expert, joins us to predict how the signs will fare this week.

Capricorn

Business- there would be a lot of opportunities coming up this week Capricorn. Make sure that you accept them because they hold good prospects of growth in the future.

Job- You need to be patient this week because things would take some time to fall in place and be in your favour. Also, there is a a chance for a promotion

Freelance- what ever you decide this week related to your career, you would be able to succeed in it.

Aquarius

Business- you must follow all the rules and plan you steps with caution this week. Make sure that everyone listens to you and works according to the plan set forth buy you. Also, you need to do the same if you have any senior business partner.

Job- you would be receiving some good work opportunities this week. Do not ignore them as they would make you achieve a lot in the future.

Freelancer- some of the issues from your past related to the work would come to an end. There would be a new beginning on the horizon.

Pisces

Business- you might try to run away from your responsibility this week Pisces. It would bring you immense relief if you refrain from doing so.

Job- you will be assigned a higher position where you will be commanding people or assigning them work.

Freelancer- you might not be a le to focus on your work due to some personal past issues.

Aries

Business- there might be tension in your career this week and you might end up taking decisions randomly or even blindly. Make sure that waters decision you take you do so with caution to keep your business growing.

Job- You world be looking for the opportunity to get a hold of your job or to get things in your control. Deep observation and timely action will help your growth.

Freelancer- You would be dealing with your work carefully and might even rely on your intuition to move towards the right direction. Growth can be seen this week.

Taurus

Business- this week you would plan to invest money in some new business which would bring you a very good return in the future.

Job- you need to work very hard to accomplish whatever your goals are this week.

Freelancer- make sure that any project that you take you do so after analysing it thoroughly. You might be in stressful situation this week.

Gemini

Business- it would be a good time for you this week Gemini. There would be substantial monetary growth in your work as well.

Job- you might try to fleet away from your responsibilities. Make sure that you do not leave any work unattended.

Freelancer- you could be receiving some good opportunities this week. You might feel a little suspicious but, accepting those opportunities would be beneficial for you.

Cancer

Business- it would be a celebration time for you Cancer. You might get into a partnership this week which would bring you a lot of growth and achievement in the future.

Job- you need to make sure that you listen to your seniors and adhere to the rules. Make sure your subordinations are following your guidance as well.

Freelancer - you would be planning to invest your money in some project. Make sure that you analyse all the aspects of that project well before investing.

Leo

Business- the week might see a lot of activity on the business front. Avoid overthinking as much as possible this week.

Job- you are likely going to take a major action towards your profession and things would be in your favour.

Freelance- you might have to face some conflicts in your career this week. Make sure you try to resolve those conflicts from your end.

Virgo

Business- you are likely going to spend the week thinking about the pros and cons of commencing a new project which has been offered to you.

Job- this week you might feel like someone is dominating you or that you are caged. Life at work might even be harsh for you.

Freelance- if you have planned to begin working on a new project, then you can start to work on it as it will be beneficial to you.

Libra

Business- you might feel like you are a little stuck but you will be able to find your way to get yourself out of the mess.

Job- there might be some personal issues which will keep you distracted from your work this week.

Freelancer- someone who is new in your life would come to you to suggest some ideas. Or, they would pass your reference work for some work this week.

Scorpio

Business- you might have to face some hurdles this week. Things might get difficult for you. But, you need not fret as everything will get back on track soon.

Job- you might have to work under a lot of stress this week. You might even feel like you are in a jail or that you are robot. But, things would be in your favour.

Freelancer - you might loose contact with some people due to an argument. Make sure that you make the effort to settle all the arguments.

Sagittarius

Business- this week you would have to put in some extra effort if you wish to gain boost in your income.

Job- if you are looking for a new job or planning to begin a new employment, then this week you should not second guess and go ahead. You will see a lot of growth in future.

Freelance- if you take any decision related to your work this week, then it will be beneficial for you and will bring you a lot of growth

