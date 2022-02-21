Weekly Tarot (Feb 21st to Feb 27th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Are you worried about what the coming week will bring in your professional life? Here's what a tarot reading expert, Jeevika Sharma, says about your weekly career horoscope based on your zodiac sign. Keep a positive attitude, fight the obstacles, and don't get too worked up.

Capricorn

Business- someone would come to you to lend you some advice which would maximise your finances. Make sure you listen to all the advice you receive.

Job- you might get an increment or a new job offer, this week, which would be offering you good money.

Freelancer- this week would be a little slow for you. Also, you might even be under a gloomy spell unable to do any work this week.

Aquarius

Business- personal issues would keep you distracted from work. You might even loose some good opportunities this week because of this.

Job- you would be turning your back on all your work this week. You might not be willing to fulfil the responsibilities this week, either.

Freelancer- your week would be very active working and grabbing all the opportunities as and when they arrive.

Pisces

Business- you might plan to invest in a new venture or may plan to scale your current business. Make sure that you do not make any delays.

Job- you might be offered two jobs or two offers this week. You need to make your pick. You might be confused deciding between these two as both would see lucrative.

Freelance- you might wind up your current assignment and start with a new one this week.

Aries

Business- it would be an active week for you, Aries. You will be taking all the required actions which would get you to where you want you go.

Job- you are likely to receive an increment or a promotion in your job, this week. You might even buy a property or a new vehicle this week.

Freelance- you would be imparting directions to everyone who works with you. This week you will rule at your place work.

Taurus

Business - you would get the monetary return this week, which you have been working so hard for.

Job- you are likely going to make some decision related to your career. Or, you will be assigned a position that allows to make decisions.

Freelancer- you would be signing a deal this week. And, you would even be highly active working towards it.

Gemini

Business- things may go off track this week. But you would be able to pull the reins under your control.

Job- your seniors at your work would cage you. You are likely going to be under a lot of work pressure this week.

Freelancer- things would be a little difficult for you this week. You might feel overwhelmed from all the burdened this week.

Cancer

Business- you might get fooled this week or someone might try to trick you. Be on guard.

Job- you will proudly take decision this week which would bring you a lot of growth. Make sure you stick to it.

Freelance- you might be a little emotional while taking up any new project this week. Also, make sure you consider what your gut is telling you.

Leo

Business- you might have to suffer a few losses this week. Be ready to handle it well.

Job- you might hear some good news related to your career this week. Be ready to celebrate it with your loved ones.

Freelance- you would be a little confused about the offers available to you. You might not be able to decide which one to choose.

Virgo

Business- you would be busy solving all the issues with your employees this week. Doing so would help improve their work efficiency.

Job- you will be offered with some opportunity to earn some side income. You could make good use of it.

Freelancer- you might not receive the complete payment this week. The company or the brand you are working with may not respond you on time, either.

Libra

Business- you might have to face some emotional disturbance or some fights. Make sure you do not prolong any of it.

Job- it would be a stressful week for you, Libra. Your promotion or increment might get delayed this week.

Freelancer- you would be planning to start working on a new project. It will get you the financial gain you need in the future.

Scorpio

Business- things will be stable for you thing week. There will b growth and opportunities coming your way.

Job- you would be in a position to take an action on behalf of all your colleagues. You should listen to everyone concerned and only then take an action.

Freelance- there would be things kept hidden from you. Make sure you get all the information related to your work.

Sagittarius

Business- things would be flowing in good direction for you this week.

Job- you would be confused in making a choice between the options available.

Freelance- this week you would have to wait for the opportunities to come your way. Things won’t be easy for you, either.

