Weekly Tarot (Feb 28th to Mar 6th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Are you perplexed about what the coming week will bring in your professional life? Here's what a tarot reading expert, Jeevika Sharma, says about your weekly career horoscope based on your zodiac sign. Keep a smile on your face and battle your fears for yet another week as we march toward March.

Aquarius

You would be confused about the choices to be made this week, Aquarius. This would especially concern your career. You will be confused on which option will provide you a good financial gain. The options available would be equally good and whatever you decide will get you monetary gain. But, one would bring long term benefits whereas, the other would have a shorter life.

Pisces

You may try to get your professional life under your control. You might even try to direct everyone at your workplace,Pisces. You may also try to get your idea or plan approved. This attitude might aid you in bagging a good opportunity or position at workplace.

Capricorn You may face some arguments at work place which may cause hurdles in your path to your goals in your professional life. Make sure that you do not let these arguments become a hurdle to your dreams or your goals. You need to stand strong throughout the week. Aries Aries

This week you may try to boss as around all the people in your professional life. You may try to dominate them but, they will not allow you to control them. This could lead to and argument which may affect your career in the future.

Taurus

You would be working hard to make money or establish a firm ground for your business. Things won't be easy for you either. You might try to seek support from the people around you. You might have to work all alone without any support. Your hard-work will you the results you want.

Gemini

This week, Gemini, things would turn in your favour. You might have to face some difficulty at your work place. No matter how hard the situation is or how bad things get, you would be able to gain a control and get things done your way.

Cancer

You would find yourself fighting or taking a stand for your rights this week, Cancer. Something unjust dealt to you won’t be met with any tolerance. At the same time there would be a balance between your personal and professional life.

Leo

You need to be patient this week, Leo. Things would require a little more time to come into action. The opportunities you are waiting for in your career or the progress would require some time. Make sure you do not stress yourself and patiently wait for things to happen.

Virgo

You might end a professional relation or the profession altogether, this week. You would take this decision to rid yourself off the stress it is giving you. You would have better opportunities waiting for you in the coming weeks.

Scorpio

Professionally, you would be planning to invest in someone or in an idea. The opportunity might come from anywhere either from someone you know or someone new could present you with an idea or opportunity.

Sagittarius

You might plan to start something new in your career this week. You would be having an idea about it as well. If you choose to go forward with it, then growth and finances will come your way.