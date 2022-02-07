Weekly Tarot (Feb 7 to Feb 13): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Virgo

Hello and welcome to the week of February 7! This week, a Tarot card for your zodiac sign has been drawn, providing you with the guidance and insight you need to for your career to maximise your opportunities and avoid any obstacles that may arise. We're joined by Jeevika Sharma, a tarot reading expert, who has predicted how the signs will fare this week.

Capricorn

Those who are into a job would have to work even harder to meet their targets in time this week. Those into business would receive some guidance from professionals which would be extremely beneficial for them. Freelancers would be idling around due to confusion while choosing the best option available to them. For freelancers, it is going to be a fairly stressful week.

Aquarius

It will be a tough week for those who are in a job. There would be a lot of work pressure along with a lot of restrictions. For those doing business, the week will bring you an increase in income which you might plan to invest for better future returns. Whereas, for freelancers the week would be the same as last week.

Pisces

Pisces, financial growth is likely to be seen this week for the ones currently employed. For business person, the week would be full of several growth opportunities. This week, unexpected things will happen with freelancers, either positive or negative.

Aries

Ones currently employed might receive some freelance opportunities this week. You need to make sure to not miss it. This doing business stand to achieve a lot this week. For freelancers, it will be quite an active week filled with a lot of work.

Taurus

The ones currently employed will find a little growth in career this week. For business people, they would be taking some major decisions this week. Freelancers are likely going to take some actions regarding their career this week.

Gemini

For employed personnel, there is going to be some financial gain this week. For those in business, they would be bossing around this this week using their power and status on their employees. Freelancers might have to live some bad experiences working with people who are unprofessional at work.

Cancer

Cancerian who are employed need to learn patience because things will take time to get back on track. It will be a time for celebration for those who are into business. Freelancers would reap the rewards but, on the basis of the quality of work they do.

Leo

The ones who are currently employed will have to wait to get promoted or for increment. Business persons would have to put in some extra effort to get rid of the hurdles in their business growth. Freelancers are likely going to see financial gain this week.

Virgo

Currently employed Virgos might see a little financial gain this week. Those in buisness would be working on new things which they have decided for they feel the need to diversify. Freelancers, are likely to regret the past decisions made professionally.

Libra

Employed personel would be seen celebrating their office achievements this week. While for those doing buisness it would be a standard uneventful week. Freelancers might have to face some financial difficulties. This would be because they might not get paid or work this week.

Scorpio

Scorpions who are currently employed would be receiving some opportunities but, some things would deliberately be concealed from them. Those doing business stand to gain financially though some unfair means. Freelancers might end the current work and start with something new.

Sagittarius

The ones who are currently employed would see some growth in their career this week. If you are working in a team then this week you would find that there is no interference of other team members. Those doing business would be taking a major step which would fetch them good financial gain. Freelancers might plan to grow their work or plan for a better career.

