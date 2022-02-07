Weekly Tarot (Feb 7 to Feb 13): See what the upcoming week has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini

This Tarot reading lays it all out there! For each day of your week, one card is drawn to show you what to expect and how to improve! Munisha Khatwani, a celebrity tarot card reader, is here today to help you understand what the cards have in store for your sun sign.

Aries

You are feeling a little low about the current situation but mercury going direct will surely help you this week and it will help you with your state of mind as well . For those who have been having some health issues it’s time for you to buck up and look into improving your health . For those who are thinking of working abroad you can try to do your groundwork now onwards

Lucky colors : white / blue

Lucky numbers : 3 / 6

Lucky day : Wednesday



Taurus

Lucky colors : yellow / pink

Lucky numbers : 4 / 7

Lucky day : Saturday

Gemini

Look around for some bright moments or some reasons to count your blessings says your planet Mars . For those who are thinking of a new way to deal with your mental health then this is the best time to work on the same . For those who are finding life being tougher than usual hang in there suggests your cards

Lucky colors : red / green

Lucky numbers : 1 / 6

Lucky day : Sunday

Cancer

You will be wishing for a lot of things to materialise this week but your planet mercury is suggesting for you to be patient as it is weak and it’s having an effect on your sun-sign. You have also got the card of the empress indicating a good week for women who are willing to work or looking for some career opportunity. Health will be better for you and that will make you feel brighter and happier in general .

Lucky colors : yellow / red

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4

Lucky day : Thursday

Leo

You will decide to dive into your hearts desire this week and not bother what other people are telling you regarding your professional life. Family will need your support suggests your cards you need to be there for them. Life sometimes seems to be a bit of struggle on the legal front, but good things comes to those who wait. On the money front expenditure will be there.

Lucky colors : blue / white

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3

Lucky day : Friday

Virgo

You will feel as if your energy is going in a better direction but you will still be a bit low until mercury planet goes direct . You are thinking of reconnecting with someone from the past but you are a bit hesitant at the moment . It’s best you go with your instincts and see what your intuition guides you says your cards . You have also got the card of the magician indicating you need to have more confidence in yourself

Lucky colors : green / pink

Lucky numbers : 2 / 5

Lucky day : Wednesday

Libra

Professional commitments don't seem to be on the agenda this week as you decide to concentrate on your personal life. Your planet Venus is very strong which will attract you towards someone special this week. You need to be loving patient and caring with your partner if you want the prosperity in your life says your Jupiter

Lucky colors : Thursday/ white

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3

Lucky day : Thursday

Scorpio

Think about what you really feel and try and express that to your partner this week. For those who are single and looking for a partner you will have to wait a bit says your Venus. Money matters are however more positive and some pending money comes through. You may decide to go an extra mile and do something special for your child or children

Lucky colors : blue / orange

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4

Lucky day : Friday



Sagittarius

Many of you are looking for an arranged match so it is advisable for you to try this week as your planets and your cards suggest that it will support you . For those who are wanting to pursue some hobby or talent it is important that you try and work on that as your hard work will pay off . For those who have been going through some heartbreak or some personal pain it is a time for healing as the universe supports you and gives you what you desire .

Lucky Colors : pink / green

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3

Lucky day : Wednesday



Capricorn

Patience is key and it is important for you to be more patient than before says your planet Mars . You have also got the card of the hierophant which indicates that you need to more committed to what you are planning in your life . For those who are on the romantic path and are in the mood to be romantic as your Venus is well placed this week . Some blocked money will take sometime to come through

Lucky colors : white / blue

Lucky numbers : 3 / 6

Lucky day : Friday

Aquarius

As long as the days are passing by happily you will be in a better state of mind but basically it will not be as good as you are hoping or expecting as this week sees a lot of change in your life. You will try and help someone this week and your advice and your help will surely come into use and be quite positive for the person . You will be feeling sort of out of place in certain social situations so it’s best to lie low. You will be helping an old friend thru a financial mess this week

Lucky colors : green / orange

Lucky numbers : 2 /4

Lucky day : Sunday

Pisces

Always remember the people who deserve to stay in your life are the ones that prove to you that they need you in yours. your mars planet is a little weak so you need to be careful as far as friends are concerned because there could be some hidden enemies.. there could also be some stomach related problems which you need to be careful of. the good news is that for those wanting to get into any sort of arranged marriage this is a good time for you to look into some options . always remeber to count your blessings rather than burdens.

Lucky colors : pink / white

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3

Lucky day : Friday

