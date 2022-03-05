Weekly Tarot (Feb 7th to Mar 13th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Are you unsure what the coming week will bring in your professional life? Here's what Jeevika Sharma, a tarot reading expert, has to say about your weekly career horoscope based on your zodiac sign. Keep a smile on your face and fight your fears for another week as we approach midway March.

Capricorn

Business- there are chances that someone would try to fool you. Act smartly while signing any deal.

Job- you might feel hopeless or clueless about the future of your current job or growth in current job.

Freelance- you might face recurring issues from the past which may affect your professional life.

Aquarius

Business- you make restart your work or start your business from scratch. Also, you would be able to control a lot of things which went off track previously.

Job- you may put your trust intoanyone which may affect you in a negative way later on. Make sure you do not trust anyone blindly.

Freelance- you are likely going to get a lot of work this week. Make sure you grab all the opportunities coming your way that you think would bring you the desired results.

Pisces

Business- you will become more creative this week in marketing your business. It will get you a good financial growth.

Job- you may plan to start something new or may even try to leave your comfort zone. This would bring about a positive change in your job.

Freelance- things might see inactivity this week. Also, you need to rest and get peace of mind before you start a new project.

Aries

Business- you might become aware of new things which were previously hidden from you for a long time.

Job- your work and efforts will be noticed by your bosses. The different approach you decide to follow will make you grow in your field.

Freelance- there could arise some issues at work which won't be affecting you much and, even you would let it go.

Taurus

Business- things would be same as before. Nothing major is likely to happen this week.

Job- you may try to break some rules or try to disrespect someone at your work place.

Freelance- you are likely going to build a lot of contacts this week. These contacts would get you a lot of work in the near future.

Gemini

Business- you may try to present a false your image. Whereas, others would be doing the same professionally. Do not make fake promises or deals you can't honour. And, don't fall into others trap as well.

Job- you should look for guidance in your work life. There might be someone offering you help devoid of any selfish reason only to help you.

Freelance- you are likely going to celebrate your successes this week. You will gain a lot of name and fame from the work you had invested your time in.

Cancer

Business- there is going to be a lot of stress at work. You would have to take some serious decisions. Also, your enemies would be looking for a chance to destroy what you have built. So, be weary.

Job- there would be a lot of opportunities and options available to you yo choose from.

Freelance- you would be under the control of the people you are working for. You may feel like a robot this week.

Leo

Business- the week would be the same as as the previous one. There wont be any major changes at your place of work this week either.

Job- you might get to travel this week for work. These could be a new place where you might get a chance to explore new things.

Freelance- this week you would be allowing some time for to the things to get back on track. Also, you would be giving rest to yourself as well.

Virgo

Business- there are changes that you might get into a fight or an argument this week. Make sure that you handle it well.

Job- this week would be a little smooth for you. You wont let any stress reach you.

Freelance - people might present you with work expecting to pay the bare minimum and what is just. Make sure you do not settle for less.

Libra

Business- you might discover that there is a paucity of any activity in your business this week.

Job- this week you would be contributing ideas at your work place. These ideas would be met with appreciation.

Freelance- you would be on a look out for any new opportunity coming your way this week.

Scorpio

Business- you would turn your pace down a little this week and would replan your work or ways to reach your goals.

Job- you would be keeping an observing people on everyone in your work place. This would, in turn help you in dealing with people.

Freelance- you might feel isolated this week. There would be fewer opportunities before you to close a deal. People.might even show a lesser interest in working with you.

Sagittarius

Business- you are likely going to postpone all your work due to a call of personal issues. This could cause a delay in your any currently ongoing work.

Job- you would see yourself trying to build cordial bonds at your place of work. At the same time you would be trying to get the work of your choice.

Freelance- your plate would be full with a lot of projects this week. All those opportunities would bring you substantial financial gain.