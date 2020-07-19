Weekly Tarot Horoscope, July 19 to July 26, 2020: Aries, Cancer, Leo, here's what's in store for you this week

Weekly tarot horoscope: Check out what the tarot card has to say in terms of your respective sun signs this week i.e. between July 19 to July 26, 2020.

Given below is the weekly tarot horoscope for all sun signs by Munisha Khatwani.

Aries

Aries sign people will need to contemplate and introspect as far as their health is concerned. Their minds will be a bit disturbed in terms of career and love life. They need to make sure that their minds are calm. They also need to rely on their family members or close people for some kind of moral support so that they feel better.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will move ahead as far as their career is concerned. There will be improvements in finances and blocked money coming through. There will be contentment in love life and health. They will also need some rest and rejuvenation.

Gemini

It’s a very good week for love life and personal issues of Gemini sign people. They may get special love or marriage proposal from someone. It’s also an excellent time for career especially for men as they will act practical, intelligent and look at more career opportunities. However, they will need to value health, especially their mental health.

Cancer

This week, cancer sign people will be very committed in terms of love life and career. They will also be working on their marriage. There is going to be a new financial beginning which will make them happy and excited. This week is concentrated on romantic life but they also need to be dedicated towards their health life.

Leo

Leo sign people will need to be balance between their personal and professional life. There will be new beginnings on the love front. They will be expressing what they are thinking and they should definitely take that call this week. Basically, they are getting into some sort of good healing this week.

Virgo

New beginnings are good in terms of finances this week. Virgo sign people should spend good amount of time with their family members or partners. However, they will need to take some action for their health and be more aggressive this week as far as this field is concerned.

Libra

Libra sign people are looking for some sort of justice and favour as far as career is concerned. However, certain things are going to irk or irritate them in terms of relationship. There are storm warnings coming their way because of which they need to keep calm. They should also take care of their mental health.

Scorpio

There will be practical new beginnings in terms of career opportunities. There will be some sort of giving and expecting that will be seen in terms of love this week. There is victory in all aspects for this week. So, Scorpio sign people will be having a great week ahead.

Sagittarius

There will be contemplation in terms of career and they will be thinking of new opportunities. However, they will feel a bit cheated or betrayed in terms of love. They need to look into where they are feeling betrayed. May be, they need to learn to let go. The keyword for this week is patience in terms of career and love life.

Capricorn

There will be a little bit of struggle and a feeling of contempt in terms of love life. On the work front, there could be some regrets which will apparently be over. They should be thinking on things which they can focus on. They need to speak and not suppress what is in their mind and heart.

Aquarius

This week, Aquarius sign people will be romantic, emotional, loving and caring. There will be positive results in career. They will also feel very content with their work and there will be improvements in terms of health.

Pisces

There will be some emotions coming up this week. They will be feeling very content. There will be new beginnings and some special, positive messages coming up in terms of work and love life. So, this week, Pisces people will stay blessed and happy.

Credits :Pinkvilla

