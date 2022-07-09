Weekly Tarot (July 11th to 17th July): Here's the career outlook for Pisces, Leo, and Virgo

A career horoscope analyses the essential traits associated with a person's star sign and how they may translate in the workplace in order to assist them in choosing the ideal job or career path for them. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.

Capricorn

This week you would be spending less time at work. You may feel the need to take a break from work or to go a little slow with it.

Aquarius

You would be focusing more on making money and increasing your finances. You may overwork or may look for other methods to increase your finances.

Pisces

This week your mind would be diverted from your work. You may feel lazy to take interest in your professional work. You may become inactive professionally.

Aries

Aries would be focusing on completing their work. They have piled up the work from days and now it will be the time to finish it all.

Taurus

This week will be a little confusing for you. You would be busy in making decisions related to your professional life. But there would be stress and tension around.

Gemini

This week Gemini would be busy making things stable at the workplace. Things may be not keeping well among the office mates, but a little effort would take it back on track.

Cancer

This week cancer would be living their dreams or would be working towards what they had dreamt off in terms of profession. Things would be easy and smooth for them.

Leo

Leo would be focusing on getting financially established . They would be looking for some sort of long term financial gain. You may look for some freelance work too this week.

Virgo

Virgo might not be much active this week at the workplace. You would be in a celebration mood. There could be a financial gain this week.

Libra

Libra might plan a vacation this week with family. They would also be focused on completing their work asap to have a stress free vacation.

Scorpio

You may take some time off from work as there would be things you need to make a decision personally. You might get back to work actively next week.

Sagittarius

This week you will be busy at work. Also you would be meeting a few friends at your workplace and celebrating an event with them . Overall it would be an active week for you.

