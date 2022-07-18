Weekly Tarot (July 18th to 24th): Here's the career outlook for Pisces, Leo, and Virgo

Roles and responsibilities in a profession that are supported by your spiritual persuasions not only help you realize your skills in the workplace, but they also safeguard you from choosing the wrong career path and lead to a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to help you get through the week. Check your horoscope for your career to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week you would be getting a work opportunity. It could be a job offer or a business deal. It would be a new start for you professionally. Personally, things would be same as before.

Aquarius

This week there would be some disturbance in your professional life. It could be an argument or conflict with your workmates.

Pisces

This week would be a good week for Pisces. They would be spending time doing what they like. They would be meeting friends this week.

Aries

This week Aries would be busy in working on new project which they have had received recently. There would be professional growth in coming weeks.

Taurus

Taurus would be a little stressed about their professional life this week. They may take actions and decisions in a hurry related to their professional life.

Gemini

This week Gemini would be trying to balance their professional life. It would be a little hard to balance out things but they would be able to do it.

Cancer

This week cancer would be much active professionally. This week you would be working on a new project. This would get you financial gain.

Leo

This week Leo would be waiting for things move forward professionally. There might be a little delay but things would move forward in the coming weeks.

Virgo

This week virgo would be in a mood of travel and meeting friends. Their professional would be balanced. They would not be having any work-related stress.

Libra

Libra might face a little issue professionally this week. You would be busy in getting things back to normal. There could be conflicts or illness amongst the workmates.

Scorpio

Scorpio would be a little tensed this week due to some personal life issues. This tension may continue for weeks.

Sagittarius

This week you would be busy at work. You would be making new contacts. There would be both professional and personal growth this week.

