Weekly Tarot (June 13th to June 19th): Here's the career outlook for Leo, Gemini, and Capricorn

A career horoscope is aimed to help people in determining the best role or career path for them by analysing the key characteristics associated with their star sign and how they may manifest in the workplace. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to help you get through the week. Explore your horoscope for a career to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week things would be a little difficult for you. You may have to wait a little longer to make things happen. Professionally, this week would be a little tiring for you.

Aquarius

This week things would be in your favour. Your efforts would be recognised and appreciated. You may get good financial gain.

Pisces

This week things would not be much active. It could be you taking things casually or it could be the people you are dealing with could delay the things professionally.

Aries

This week you would not take much initiative at the workplace. You would only concentrate on finishing your work and won't be interacting with people at the workplace much.

Taurus

This week could be disastrous for you. Things could turn another way round. There could be sudden unexpected changes in your professional.

Gemini

This week could be a little stressful for you. You may not be able to achieve what you have worked for or may not be able to take the action to meet your desired goal.

Cancer

This week you could get into a fight with people around you at the workplace. This fight could continue for a longer period of time as you may not let the argument end.

Leo

This week you would be waiting for things to reach you for which you have been working hard all these years. You have had put all the efforts and the things are getting delayed from the other end.

Virgo

This week there would be a fresh start for you. The issues you had been facing will end soon and things would back in your favour.

Libra

This week you would be busy at work. New projects or opportunities will come your way which would get you financial growth.

Scorpio

There would be a little stress in your personal life this week which may disturb you mentally. Dealing with things practically can make things better.

Sagittarius

This week you may see your professional life growing better. There would be less stress and you would be in a happy mood throughout the week.

