Weekly Tarot (June 20th to 26th June): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

A career horoscope is envisioned to lead the people on an accurate career path by analysing the key characteristics that stand parallel with their star sign. Roles and responsibilities in a career that are backed by your astral persuasions not only aid in determining the best career path but also manifest your skills in the workplace while leading to a successful future. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week would be a little stressful or tense for you in terms of your career. You need to look into the different options available to you.

Aquarius

This week you would be trying to adjust to the positive changes happening in your professional life. These adjustments would get you monetary benefit in future.

Pisces

This week you are likely to get burdened with work at the office. You may have to spend more time completing your tasks.

Aries

You would be busy this week planning something new for yourself. You may take some time off from work. A small holiday is what you need to be professionally active.

Taurus

This week you may feel a little anxious. There would be a few new changes going on at the workplace which make cause stress and a little tension at the workplace this week.

Gemini

This week would be a little relaxed for you. You would be happy at work. Things would be balanced professionally. Things would be in your favour.

Cancer

This week would be a little slow for you.

Leo

There could be changes taking place in your professional life this week. These changes could seem to be a little unnatural but would be positive.

Virgo

You may leave your work aside this week to concentrate on your personal life. You may miss out on something important professionally.

Libra

This week you would be busy completing all your pending work at the office. You may plan a vacation for this week.

Scorpio

This week you would be busy at work and may need to take a time off. This week would be somewhat hectic for you.

Sagittarius

This week you would be exploring new work opportunities. This week could also bring some positive changes financially.

