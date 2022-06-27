Weekly Tarot (June 26th to 3rd July): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

A career horoscope is intended to guide individuals toward a fulfilling profession by examining the main traits that are compatible with their star sign. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. See what the stars have to say about your future by consulting your career horoscope.

Capricorn

This week you would be spending time in finding good opportunities for you professionally. This week you would also be spending good time at workplace.

Aquarius

This week there would be tensions in your professional life. You would be finding ways to get back work or resolve the issues which had arisen at workplace.

Pisces

This week you might travel for work. It could be a new job or travelling for a meeting. Travel and work would keep you busy this week.

Aries

This week you would be busy in settling things professionally. You would be making and effort to get more financially stable. You may also plan to start something new professionally.

Taurus

This week, your professional life would be keeping you busy. You would be over burdened with work and may try to get over it as soon as possible.

Gemini

This week there would be random thoughts crossing your mind related to your career and financial stability. These thoughts may or may not be relevant but these thoughts could create tension or stress.

Cancer

This week you would be in a holiday mood. You could be seen travelling or catching up with friends. You may be planning to get back to work soon. You may get back to work in the second half of this week.

Leo

This week you would be waiting for things to happen professionally. You may have yo wait a little more to make it come into an action.

Virgo

This week you would be a little tensed about your future in general. Random situations related to your future may keep popping up in your mind.

Libra

This week you would be spending time with your partner. You may wish to leave work aside for a few days. Your work life would be put on hold.

Scorpio

This week you may be a little tensed about your finances. You may look for other modes of income. If there is any amount which is getting delayed to reach you , it would reach you soon.

Sagittarius

This week you would be busy exploring new things. It could be a new place , career opportunity or any other thing.

Also Read: Weekly Love Horoscope April 26th -July 2nd, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus