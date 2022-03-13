Weekly Tarot (Mar 14th to Mar 20th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Your zodiac sign, like all aspects of your life, has an impact on the things you value in a career—and, naturally, which path is best for you. Jeevika Sharma, a tarot reading expert, reveals what type of employee you are, and which careers will make you the boss—literally.

Capricorn

Business- you would be travelling this week for work. In those travels you might even gain some new experiences along the way.

Job- you need to work hard and stand out from others. This way your efforts would be noticed by your seniors.

Freelancer- a lot of growth is seen this week.You will get the results of all the hard work you had previously done.

Aquarius

Business- this week you would handle things at work with a little maturity than before.

Job- you would be working hard this week to justify why you are best suited for the job.

Freelancer- you would use a little diplomacy to deal with your clients professionally.

Pisces

Business- this week you are going see some possibilities to get over the hurdles at work.

Job- you would be burdened with a lot of work this week. Your bosses will keep a track of you every minute.

Freelancer- you would spend the week mastering your skills you need for the betterment of your career.

Aries

Business- this week you would be open to all the feedback and suggestions you receive at work. You may even choose to accept all the deals offered to you professionally.

Job- you would be fuming about the things happened to you in the past. You would be frustrated throughout the week.

Freelancer- this week you are likely going to develop a better understating of the people you are dealing with in your career.

Taurus

Business- this week you would be engaged in correcting all the past mistakes or issues at work.

Job - this week you would have to face a few incidents at work. These would be reoccurrence of something from the episodes of your past.

Freelancer- you are likely going to make changes in the way you work or handle things professionally this week.

Gemini

Business- this week you would be reaping the benefits of all the work you had done in past related to your career.

Job- you would be maintaining extreme caution while dealing with all the things at work. One wrong step could put everything in a jeopardy.

Freelancer- you would be taking up new projects at work this week. Make sure you do not take any decision with a blind eye.

Cancer

Business- you would be continuously working this week with a lot of intensity. You are likely going to speed things up at work as well.

Job- you are likely going to take things lightly at work this week. This would lead to lower stress and worries at work.

Freelance- you are likely to teach your skills to other or even be a guide to those who are in the same profession as you.

Leo

Business- you are likely going to experience success this week at work. It could be a week to celebrate.

Job- this week would be the same as before if you are currently employed. Nothing major is likely to be noticed in your life.

Freelance- you may have to fight for what you truly diverse. But could be either money or respect. The week would see a lot of rebellious actions from you.

Virgo

Business- This week you would summon the courage to deal with all the things you had been ignoring till now.

Job- You are likely going to reflect a facade to others at work. And, others would be doing the same to you as well.

Freelancer- this week you would be sharing your experiences and knowledge with others. This may help them to improve their productivity at work.

Libra

Business- this week you would gain knowledge of a few things at work which were kept hidden from you in the past.

Job- you may try to use your creative strength at work to show/prove your real worth.

Freelance- you would bear the burden of a lot work this week. Also, you might face a lot of interference from the people at work.

Scorpio

Business- you would be in a festive mood this week. Due to this you might lack all the will to work.

Job- you are likely going to strictly adhere to the work ethics and do things which are morally right.

Freelance- you might come to face sadness or sorrow this week due to some issues at work.

Sagittarius

Business- you would be returning to the seat of action and do all your work actively this week.

Job- things would see normalcy at work this week. No major changes could be seen.

Freelance- you would be guiding hand that people need to reach the right path. You would spend the week helping others professionally.

