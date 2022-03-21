Weekly Tarot (Mar 21st to Mar 27th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Every zodiac sign has its own set of qualities, as well as varied employment opportunities. The zodiac signs indicate the job paths one should pursue in order to be successful in the future. If the wrong career route is chosen, failure is a foregone conclusion. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you navigate this week. See what the stars have to say in your complete professional horoscope.

Capricorn

You are likely going to receive an advice from someone this week which would be concern your career. Following the advice would help uplift your finances.

Aquarius

You would be focusing on wisely investing your money this week. Your attention would be geared around your career and finances this week. The investment could be related to some property, either residential or commercial.

Pisces

You are likely going to extend your help to someone this week and help them financially. But, you may do so only to get help from that person in return in future.

Aries

You may have to face some problems in your career this week. The might not get the results you wanted or you might have to face a monetary loss.

Taurus

This week would be exceptionally good for your career, Taurus. You would be able to get a lot of your work done and would even gain a lot of benefit from your efforts.

Gemini

This week you would be planning to invest your time and money in your career. You would be looking out for options which could provide you a good boost in your income.

Cancer

You are likely to come cross people in your career life this week who would not agree to your terms. There could even arise some unfavourable situations as well.

Leo

Some financial or career advice would be coming your way from someone who would be a new entrant in your life. This could bring you income through some unfair means.

Virgo

You are likely going to take some action this week which would largely concern your career prospects. This action would give you the results you want.

Libra

This week would be full of a lot of stress and confusion. You may feel a little disturbed mentally and may not be able to take decisions.

Scorpio

You would be a little lazy and even confused while making any decision this week, Scorpio. This could cause a lot of delay in your career.

Sagittarius

This week would be similar to the previous week in terms your career. Not much difference is likely to be seen.

