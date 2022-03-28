Weekly Tarot (Mar 28th to April 3rd): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

Each zodiac sign has its own set of characteristics as well as a wide range of job options. The zodiac signs show the career options one should take to be successful in the future. Failure is a foregone outcome if the wrong job path is chosen. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say.

Capricorn

Capricorns are likely going to project a fictional image of their work this week. And, in return they themselves would be shown things which are not true. It would be better for them not to stress for everything to be under their control. They should go with the flow and face the things as they come their way.

Aquarius

Aquarius would have to experiencing a series of hurdles in their professional life this week. But, there would be a way out. Look for the ways so you could get your work done easily. Do not be in a hurry. You need to calm down your and proceed

Pisces

You might come to face some rejections in your career this week, Pisces. But, you would have to let go of everything and welcome all the new opportunities which would be coming your way.

Aries

This week you would be sharing all your work load and the profits among your partners or the people who you work with. There would be someone who would be guiding you to the right career path.

Taurus

You might have to face some politics among your colleagues in your career this week. It would be better if you do not trust anyone professionally. Trusting them would put you in peril and deep sorrow.

Gemini

You would find yourself postponing the things related to your career this week. You would be thinking about all the past mistakes and bad experiences this week which would lead to a delay in your work.

Cancer

You professional life would be the same as before. There would be nothing different. But, you might plan something new to increase your work in the coming weeks.

Leo

You would begin to see a positive change in your career this week. What you are destined for will now be coming to you. This would get you fame and money. Make sure you accept it and go with the flow.

Virgo

You would be spending your time lazying around this week. You may not even feel like working this week. Instead you would rather prefer to stay clam and be in the holiday spirit.

Libra

Growth in your career is likely to be seen this week, Libra. New projects or job offers could come your way. There could be a promotion or an increment this week.

Scorpio

You would be working hard to complete all your work this week. There are chances of you getting into a fight with the people professionally. But, you would be keeping yourself safe when in action.

Sagittarius

You would be facing a lot of stress in your work or your professional life. You would be working hard to get yourself noticed by the people who matter. You efforts would make your work shine and it would be seen better than what others would’ve done.

