Weekly Tarot (May 16th to May 22nd): Here's the career outlook for Taurus, Aquarius, and Cancer

A career horoscope aims at helping people in finding the best role or career path for them by analysing the key characteristics linked with their star sign and how they may transfer in the workplace. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

You would not be able to put your complete mind on your work due to some ongoing tensions in your personal life. You might end up missing out on some very good opportunities due to an unsettled mind.

Aquarius

You may receive an offer this week or you may start working on a new project all together. There is a possibility that you may not be made aware about all the clauses. A few things would be kept hidden from you.

Pisces

This week, Pisces, you would be busy celebrating your achievements with your team. It could either be a promotion or a receiving a new project. The team as a whole would be in celebration mode with you as well.

Aries

This week all the issues that are related to your profession, Aries, would come to an end. You would be moving towards your goals and your professional path would be free of any hurdles.

Taurus

You would be taking a stringent action related to your work this week. You may start a business or plan to take up a new job this week. This move would be beneficial to you.

Gemini

You would be getting a lot pf advise from a lot of people related to your career. Listening to them might help you to grow financially. These people would help you with a hope of getting something in return from you. It could be money or any other favour.

Cancer

You may run out of money this week, Cancer. It could be due to loosing your job or using up all your savings. Make sure you spend wisely as there are some chances of financial crises hitting you this week.

Leo

This week, Leo, you would be receiving a big monetary reward or a pending payment. Your personal connections would be involved in your professional life. Thing would finally get better this week.

Virgo

This week your career life would course through a lot of instability. You would not be able to decide which way you should go. You would not even be aware of the changes that would be going on.

Libra

There would be a lot of tension in your professional life. You would be taking some random actions towards your work. This could amount to be risky and it may severely disrupt your professional life.

Scorpio

Things would be tough for you this week, especially, where your career is concerned. You would be burdened with a lot of work and responsibilities this week. You would be able to finish everything if you keep working towards it.

Sagittarius

You would receive everything that you deserve this week, Sagittarius. Your hard work would payoff. This week would usher some stability in your work and even bring some monetary gain. Make sure you continue to work ethically.

Also Read: 4 Ways to attract an Aries woman