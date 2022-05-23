Weekly Tarot (May 23rd to 29th May): Here's the career outlook for Pisces, Leo, and Virgo

A career horoscope is intended to assist people in shaping their career path by taking them through the characteristics that stand parallel with their star sign. Roles and responsibilities in a career that are backed by your astral persuasions not only aid in manifesting your skills in the workplace but also provide protection from choosing the wrong career path while leading to a successful future. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

You would begin to notice a positive change in your professional life this week. Things would get a little better at workplace. Past issues may finally come to an end for good. You would be having a better relationship with your colleagues as well.

Aquarius

This week your professional life would be the same as it was during the last week. There won't be any noticeable change in your career.

Pisces

Some new opportunity could it's way to you this week, Pisces. It could be a job offer, a promotion or it could even be a business deal. This would get you good financial gain. You must seize it.

Aries

This week there you could notice some semblance of professional growth. You may get a new job or sign a new business deal. It could be both long terms or it could be short term. But, this would be beneficial for you to grow professionally.

Taurus

Make sure you keep your personal life sorted if you wish to keep your professional life stable this week. Any disturbance in your personal life could affect your professional life. Due to this, you might not be able to keep focus.

Gemini

This week you need to keep your anger under your control. There are chances for an altercation at your place of work. This could put your career at peril.

Cancer

This week you are likely going to get a good opportunity which would boost your career. Make sure to accept it. This could get you good financial gain. This could also bring you some fame.

Leo

This week everything in your career would head in a positive beneficial direction. You might find it getting some sort of stability. There would be an opportunity waiting for you on the other end.

Virgo

This week could bring a slight disturbance to you professionally. Things may not even proceed according to your wishes which could create a lot of stress in your life.

Libra

This week you might feel a lot of stress in your professional life. Things might see a delay which would lend you some frustration.

Scorpio

Some positive changes would most likely come about in your career this week. It could be any sort of monetary gain. Things would be in your favour.

Sagittarius

You might try to explore different career options suitable for you. And, might also begin to work on one. You need to make sure that you plan everything well. This plan would help your finances.

