Weekly Tarot (May 25th to 31st July): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

A career horoscope is intended to guide individuals toward a suitable professional path by examining the main traits that are compatible with their star sign. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.

Capricorn

This week Capricorn would be going through health issues. Professional life may get affected due to health issues. Recovery could be seen after a week or two.

Aquarius

This week you would be going through a lot of professional life issues. It could be an argument or conflict with a boss or workmates. This may put you in stress.

Pisces

This week you would be focusing more on your professional life . You would be planning to go for an outing, it could be small one day trip or for lunch or dinner to build a good professional bond.

Aries

Aries would be busy planning their business this week. They might be looking for a new proposal or waiting for someone’s response. This would get a little stability.

Taurus

Taurus might feel stressed this week due to personal issues. They would not be able to focus much on your professional life this week.

Gemini

Gemini may feel mentally disturbed this week. It could due professional life issues. You may also choose to go in a vacation to lift up your mood.

Cancer

This week you would be focusing much on your career or career related opportunities. You may see some progress professionally this week.

Leo

This week Leo might see some progress in their professional life. Good financial gain is on the cards. There could be a little stress in personal life.

Virgo

This week you may be a little stressed about your finances. You would find workable ways to increase you finances or to get financial stability.

Libra

This week libra would be busy in dealing with personal life issues. There could be some family health issues which would take time to cure. Due to this professional life may get disturbed.

Scorpio

This week you would be busy with your professional life issues. You may want things to work your way. You may plan to start your own business.

Sagittarius

This week you would be trying on different things to make your professional a little stable. You would be getting a lot of opportunities to be financially more stable.

