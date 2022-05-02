Weekly Tarot (May 2nd to May 8th): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

A career horoscope is aimed to help people in determining the best role or career path for them by analysing the key characteristics associated with their star sign and how they may manifest in the workplace. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to help you get through the week. Explore your horoscope for a career to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week Capricorn might get into a fight while dealing with people in their professional life. People around them would continue to disagree with them.

Aquarius

You might want to run away from all the responsibilities of your professional life. Running away would not bring you any harm. So, you could take a day or two off.

Pisces

You are likely going to take some action related to your professional. This action would bring a lot of growth and achievement to you.

Aries

It is likely that you would get into contact with some like minded people at work. Or, you would get the work or you choice this week.

Taurus

This week, Taurus, you would get into contact with some new people in your professional life which would help your work grow.

Gemini

This week you would make a stern stand with your decisions related to your professional life which you had taken earlier.

Cancer

This week you would be getting into contact with a few people who would help you grow financially. These would be random people and their advice would be beneficial for you.

Leo

Professionally, you may gain something this week, Leo. The week holds good prospects for you.

Virgo

This week you would be in a celebration mode because you may achieve a lot professionally. You would be celebrating with your partner or friends.

Libra

Professionally, Libra, you would be receiving guidance from someone on how to increase your finances this week.

Scorpio

Professionally, things may go smoothly this week. Whatever you have planned for would see no hurdles.

Sagittarius

You are likely going to take a strong hold over your professional this week. And, this would be extremely beneficial to you.

