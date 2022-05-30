Weekly Tarot (May 30th to 5th June): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

A career horoscope is envisioned to lead the people on an accurate career path by analysing the key characteristics that stand parallel with their star sign. Roles and responsibilities in a career that are backed by your astral persuasions not only aid in determining the best career path but also manifest your skills in the workplace while leading to a successful future. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through this week. Check out your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week you might see a delay in your professional work. It could be getting a payment or waiting for an offer letter for a new job or waiting for a deal to get finalised.

Aquarius

This week you would be focusing more on your love life. Due to this, you won't be able to focus much on your professional life. Professional life would remain the same as it was last week.

Pisces

This week you would be enjoying travelling this week. It could be travel related to work. You would enjoy your work this week. Professional life this week could be more like a holiday for you.

Aries

This week would be a little tense for you. You would feel irritated and frustrated without any major reason. Due to this, you may not be able to focus much on your work or your work life could get disturbed.

Taurus

This week you would take some time off from work this week. You would be busy making decisions related to your personal life.

Gemini

This week you would be busy working to meet your financial needs. You may plan to do more than usual or may take up extra work. It could be tiring for you but you would end up getting benefitted from it.

Cancer

This week would be stress-free for you. You would be using this week to plan out things for the future professionally. It could be working on a business plan or looking for all the possible.

Leo

You are likely to get monetary gain this week. Your professional life may become active from this week onwards. You would be busy working on your new project.

Virgo

This week there could be an argument with the people you are connected with professionally. Make sure you do not stretch this matter too long and end it on time before it gets too late.

Libra

You are likely to see a little progress in your professional life this week. Work-life would be balanced this week.

Scorpio

This week you would be frustrated about not accomplishing your goals. You may feel like a loser but there would be other options coming your way.

Sagittarius

This week you would be active at work and meeting new people and exploring new things around you. You may get good work opportunities this week.

