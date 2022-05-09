Weekly Tarot (May 9th to 15th May): Here's the career outlook for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer

A career horoscope analyses the key characteristics associated with a person's star sign and how they may manifest in the workplace to assist them in determining the best role or career path for them. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through the week. Take a look at your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

You may come to face some financial issues this week. It could be business loss or it could be losing a job. Things would get better in the weeks to come. Make sure you keep working without losing any hope.

Aquarius

You may feel disturbed or even confused this week. And, might even not be able to take any actions which regard both your personal and your professional life. You need to put your mind at ease before you begin to move to something new.

Pisces

You may feel a little disappointed because of your partner. Your partner's unpredictable behaviour may upset you this week but, things would get better soon.

Aries

You may undergo an episode of lethargy this week which might keep you mostly inactive, professionally. You need to take some rest to get back into action.

Taurus

This week you would be spending time with your loved ones. You would be happy and would be acting in a positive way towards everyone you love.

Gemini

You would be feeling a little frustrated this week because things wont be going in the right direction for you. Mental stress is on the cards.

Cancer

This week you may not be much active professionally as you would want to rest and recover. You would be spending some quality time with your friends and family. You would get back to business only after a weeks time.

Leo

This week, Leo, the worry of your finances or financial growth would be your main cause for concern. You would be waiting for a project to start, professionally. You could get a new job or a business proposal.

Virgo

Professionally, this week things won't be as smooth to meet your expectations. As a result, there would be a lot of stress and tensions in your life. You may even feel a little irritated and frustrated this week. The situations around you would come to disturb you mentally.

Libra

You are likely going to make some travels this week for your work. It could be a solo trip or with your family.You would be spending a good amount of money this week,as well. You would also be getting boost in your finances.

Scorpio

You would be in a rather somber disposition this week and might even feel depressed. You need to stop expecting a lot from the people around you in your professional life. Do not seek any help or expect any sort of help when your career is concerned.

Sagittarius

This week you would divert your time to actively plan out new project ideas or some new business ideas. You would also start working on something new professionally this week. Opportunities would be coming your way.

