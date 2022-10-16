Weekly Tarot (Oct 17th to 23rd Oct): Here's the outlook for Taurus, Aries and Gemini

Future!!! And we all then want to know the unknown!! Though it's something none of us can know accurately, we could surely get guidance, a kind of a silhouette…so here goes!! Get a glimpse of the week ahead with celebrated tarot card reader Poonam Sethi!! Aries

Get a control on what’s happening around…! People are misusing you… try and identify them! Finances will good…something new comes to light! Emotional distress will end! Career change on cards… but evaluate everything before the jump! A small surgery can be suggested! Work on: trust Let go: confusion Taurus Get out of thinking mode… time for action! A change of residence seen due to a job change! Go for it! A partnership may dissolve so be prepared. Be careful of politics at workplace… ignore if someone tries to irritate you! Stress levels will hike a bit due to some important changes. Work on: calm Let go: temper

Gemini Someone enters your life bringing loads of luck… could be a mentor, lover or even a pet! Delay renovations for a bit! Due to fear of losing a job you are not expressing your wants…. express but gently! Financially a slightly better period ahead! Socially you will suddenly become popular… dont let it go to your head though! Work on: self development Let go: pride Cancer A period of bad health ends… healing starts! You will be able to now focus properly! New ideas will be developed and executed! If you are waiting for a good order or contract… it will come to you! Hold onto finances as there could be a need to invest soon! Work on: present Let go: doubt Leo Too much hypothetical thinking is not letting you take the necessary steps! Dont worry.. all is well! You will finally get to buy a house! You will start getting comfortable paying off your loans! Tensions that have been lingering for a long, will be relieved! Family ties will get better! Watch for throat problems! Work on: action Let go: fear

Virgo You must stop imagining what might not happen! Its affecting your moods and the people around you! Your creativity will peak and you will be surprised with the outcome! Time to choose a steady line of work! Financially you will be satisfied! A distant relative will bring joy to you! Work on: mood Let go: pessimism Libra Dont keep switching your career line… its not helping! You are trying to make quick money but that is wrong! Try and get back to what you were doing previously! Financially there are small gains… so spend wisely! You will travel for work… maybe to a place near the sea! Someone inflential will give you the step up you have been waiting for! Work on: stability Let go: laziness Scorpio Happy week ahead! Work and fun will go hand in hand! Popularity will increase but so will expenses! A new project is on the way which could busy you for a year! Sort out some small issues with your spouse/partner as it could blow out of propotion! Minor health issues could bother you! Work on: peace Let go: bad habits