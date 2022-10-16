Weekly Tarot (Oct 17th to 23rd Oct): Here's the outlook for Taurus, Aries and Gemini
Aries
Get a control on what’s happening around…! People are misusing you… try and identify them! Finances will good…something new comes to light! Emotional distress will end! Career change on cards… but evaluate everything before the jump! A small surgery can be suggested!
Work on: trust
Let go: confusion
Taurus
Get out of thinking mode… time for action! A change of residence seen due to a job change! Go for it! A partnership may dissolve so be prepared. Be careful of politics at workplace… ignore if someone tries to irritate you! Stress levels will hike a bit due to some important changes.
Work on: calm
Let go: temper
Gemini
Someone enters your life bringing loads of luck… could be a mentor, lover or even a pet! Delay renovations for a bit! Due to fear of losing a job you are not expressing your wants…. express but gently! Financially a slightly better period ahead! Socially you will suddenly become popular… dont let it go to your head though!
Work on: self development
Let go: pride
Cancer
A period of bad health ends… healing starts! You will be able to now focus properly! New ideas will be developed and executed! If you are waiting for a good order or contract… it will come to you! Hold onto finances as there could be a need to invest soon!
Work on: present
Let go: doubt
Leo
Too much hypothetical thinking is not letting you take the necessary steps! Dont worry.. all is well! You will finally get to buy a house! You will start getting comfortable paying off your loans! Tensions that have been lingering for a long, will be relieved! Family ties will get better! Watch for throat problems!
Work on: action
Let go: fear
Virgo
You must stop imagining what might not happen! Its affecting your moods and the people around you! Your creativity will peak and you will be surprised with the outcome! Time to choose a steady line of work! Financially you will be satisfied! A distant relative will bring joy to you!
Work on: mood
Let go: pessimism
Libra
Dont keep switching your career line… its not helping! You are trying to make quick money but that is wrong! Try and get back to what you were doing previously! Financially there are small gains… so spend wisely! You will travel for work… maybe to a place near the sea! Someone inflential will give you the step up you have been waiting for!
Work on: stability
Let go: laziness
Scorpio
Happy week ahead! Work and fun will go hand in hand! Popularity will increase but so will expenses! A new project is on the way which could busy you for a year! Sort out some small issues with your spouse/partner as it could blow out of propotion! Minor health issues could bother you!
Work on: peace
Let go: bad habits
Sagittarius
Time has come to start a new venture as you have achieved a fair amount of success in what you are doing currently! You could suddenly come into big money…. dont get overexcited .. handle with care! Friends you thought you had lost will come back! Popularity will increase!
Work on: humility
Let go: taking risks
Capricorn
You will get a job opportunity you have been waiting for! Money will be made and you will be able to pay off the people you owed! Spiritually you will grow …! You could get into writing or art! New alliances made at this time will last a long time! Love will come to you… grab it!
Work on: love
Let go: stubborness
Aquarius
You are going through a major change emotionally and physically! You are evolving! Now get prepared for a new life and let bygones be bygones! You will be busy in organising your future and wont deter from track! Financially its status quo! Love life will improve!
Work on: loyalty
Let go: ego
Pisces
Dont think too much… calm down! Things are slow for now but will gather speed towards the weekend! A mentor will aid your growth careerwise! Family relations will improve! Financially a better week ahead! Court cases can get delayed! A health issue will get resolved!
Work on: staying calm
Let go: panic
