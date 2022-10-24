Weekly Tarot (Oct 24th to 30th): Here's the career outlook for Leo, Taurus and Cancer

Roles and duties in your life that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, in family life and personal life, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Poonam Sethi, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your future horoscope.

ARIES Finding bargains and getting gifts and good fortune will come through business affairs, social activities, and unexpected events. You will want to get away from your work but it will keep pulling you back. You will experience anxiety over the receipt of money or a cheque thought lost, but it will shortly be recovered. An unexpected financial gain could also be indicated. Work on: dedication Let go: apprehension TAURUS You’re going to receive some important news or a decision will be made affecting your lively hood. This also indicates a happy, supportive, and nurturing atmosphere in your working environment. Expect positive changes in your financial affairs as well as lucky breaks and cost cuts; and, if you call on those who owe you money you will get a swift reply in the affirmative. You can expect a fresh start and a new level of experience. Work on: relationships Let go: pessimism GEMINI You will be very apprehensive about your work and your future (could be because you've lost your faith or sense of purpose), but you will keep trudging on in the hope that somehow, some way things will change. Dwelling on the past only causes pain, which you’ll realize and let go. You will make new friends, mend relationships and set things straight in your mind or affairs. Work on: faith Let go: aggression CANCER You will escape from oppressive situations and have unexpected gains in business or finance. You will be upset over a call and will wish he/she had never called. You will feel trapped in a negative cycle of events and will worry that the future holds more of the same. Watch your health, be very careful. Don’t blame yourself for the fault of others… walk away or say ‘no’. Work on: emotions Let go: fear LEO You will be in a position of power, expansion, and surprising success, and because of this, your attitude will be improved and your determination renewed. Finances or financial agreements will be discussed and mutually agreed upon and business profits will begin to increase. A lonely or unhappy soul is going to enter your life that will offer to take care of you, or propose some type of living arrangement. This could be someone who is already married. Work on: patience Let go: ego

VIRGO You seem to be depressed and bored with your work but don’t worry it will soon lift and you will have a change in attitude brought about by a compensation for a previous effort, new orders, or new projects to embark upon. Expect material gain and increase, but in small sums .Love may be difficult to ground, but someone will light up your life and if there is no one special now you will attract romance like a bee to honey. Work on: present moment Let go: anxiety LIBRA Business may have been slow in the past, but things are going to take an upward swing and improve greatly. Follow your ‘hunches’, or your ‘gut reaction’… do what feels right and don’t what doesn’t. You’ll have financial problems or experience difficulty in attaining or collecting money, but in the final analysis you will come out ahead. Love will be the most important and all-encompassing thing in life. Work on: intuitions Let go: laziness SCORPIO Your business will increase and a commission, assignment, or offer of employment is on the horizon. Financial concerns will be dealt with effectively and you will be very resourceful in acquiring money, means, or sustenance. A call will bring the solution to a problem or fulfill a deep desire, and you will get a call for work. Take your mind of your work, your lover, or the problem, and do something else. See to your needs first. Work on: rest Let go: confusion SAGITTARIUS You are going to be working very hard but for little or no profit and as a result, you will feel frustrated from capitalizing all your potential… things will seem so bad they’re almost a joke. You’ll be tired or rundown because you have become a slave to your work or are burning the candle at both ends, you will have problems sleeping because you have too much on your mind. Finances will improve by the weekend. Just lie low and let it pass. Work on: positivity Let go: hypothetical fear CAPRICORN You can expect financial success regardless of obstacles or problems. Money spent or received for spiritual work is indicated. You will long to be with the one your heart yearns for… no other can take his/her place or fill the void, and try as they might others will not succeed. An illicit love affair could also be indicated. New job offers coming your way! Work on: beliefs Let go: overthinking AQUARIUS Great improvements will be made in many areas through your decisive actions, and any strife you may have suffered in the past is going to end. Expect to receive payments, cheques, or money orders. You need to be loved and nurtured and will want to be loving, but need to feel that you are loved and fulfilled first. A period off indulgence like eating or drinking too much is indicated. Work on: love Let go: hatred