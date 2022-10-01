Weekly Tarot (Oct 3rd to 9th Oct): Here's the outlook for Leo, Taurus and Cancer

The future is something none of us can really know accurately but we could surely get guidance. A kind of silhouette… so here goes! Get a glimpse of the week ahead with celebrated tarot card reader Poonam Sethi! ARIES

Troubles or disputes are going to end. A decision will be made soon and surprising news could lead to an unexpected trip. Be ready to move quickly. You may also be considering a major purchase. You will be concerned about an investment or business partnership and will wonder if you should force the issue, or if the problem will get resolved on its own. Allow others to help you; don’t be afraid to take chances. You will be lucky in romance and will benefit through chance meetings. Work on: confidence Let go: apprehension

TAURUS Money will be slow in coming, and not as much as you hoped for but there will be some relief! You will have conflicts with others or worry about what you should do….just leave it as it is for now. You won't want something that isn’t right, no matter how much you want it, and you won't give up until you get it. Your success will come through an impromptu business proposal or social invitation that will change things for the better—a new romantic relationship on cards. Work on: patience Let go: doubt GEMINI You will want to get away from work but it will keep pulling you back. An unexpected financial gain is on the cards. A health letter, legal notice or bureaucratic ‘reminder’ will irritate you. There will be disappointment from an associate or partner who will let you down. Let them go if you have to. Maintain mental or emotional balance, keep things in their proper perspective, and take things slow and easy. If you’re having a problem, don’t struggle with it, take time off, or just drop it for now. Work on: self-control Let go: anger

CANCER You will handle your affairs skillfully and complete all projects and financial matters successfully; love will be more important than work. A contract that could bring a big change indicated. You will want a marriage or a serious commitment but will have a ‘tug of war’ between your head and heart; if your heart wins a sacrifice will have to be made. Financial obstacles will continue off and on. A cheque or commission is in the offing. Watch for stomach issues. Work on: belief Let go: possesiveness LEO New solutions will come through someone who enters into your situation and puts a new slant on things and you will have the good fortune to know what is true and what to do. Your success will come through a new career direction or romantic change of heart, a happy change. Trying to take on too many things at once is taking its toll; you’re spreading yourself too thin. All is going out and nothing is coming in. Internal conflicts and emotional tribulation will come to an end. Health reads fine. Work on: priorities Let go: multitasking VIRGO You will suddenly become more goal-oriented and motivated. You’ll begin a new project or venture similar to something you just finished (but better) and papers will be involved. If you have to take a test, you’ll pass with flying colors. A transfer of ownership will be processed and completed. You will have to wait a day or so before you can resolve a dilemma. Finances will start rolling in and you will be able to buy property soon. Luck will be with you in landing a new job or employment opportunity. Change your medication, as the present one is ineffective. Work on: peace Let go: overconfidence

LIBRA A call or union with an admirer will bring a refreshing change and a fresh start. Activity in your work will be renewed. Expect a positive flow of creative, innovative or inspired ideas and lots of praise or admiration. Something is going to transpire that you didn’t think possible, something you want very much. A profitable trip is in store for you, maybe overseas. A marriage is also indicated. You will be in an excellent condition mentally, physically and spiritually. Work on: trust Let go: negative thinking SCORPIO Expect a very positive financial message. A significant sale or large purchase will be decided upon but won’t be completed until a later date. If obstacles are confronting you, it is because you’re moving in the wrong direction. More facts need to be uncovered. Be honest with yourself. Spend some quality time with your children, as they need you now. You will soon buy a new car. Invest a small amount of money and forget about it, it will be needed later. Work on: love Let go: hypothetical fear SAGITTARIUS An era or chain of events is going to culminate and be completed, which will detach you from your problems and eliminate apprehension. A financial transaction bothering you will have a positive outcome. Love will take a backseat at this time because all of your activities will be geared to daily living, family ties or your home. Count your blessings and thank God for whatever you have. An addition to the family on the cards. You will invest in your own house soon. Work on: gratitude Let go: apprehension