Weekly Tarot (Sept 11th to 17th Sept): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.

Capricorn You would be busy meeting new people and explore new places. This would help in your career and personal growth. New job or new journey is on the cards. Aquarius This week Aquarius would be a little tensed and stressed about the major ups and downs going on in their professional life. They may try to go out or take rest to get some peace. Pisces This week you would be enjoying some me time. This could be going to a salon or for shopping. You may go on a solo trip too. Professionally things would be a little better than before. Aries This week you could be busy in building a good relationship bond with your partner or with the person you are planning to married. Professionally things would be going smooth. You may also get a new job this week.

Taurus This week taurus may feel a little sad about the wrong they have done to the people they love. There would be regretting about it and may try to make things better. Professionally things would be improving this week. Gemini Gemini may face financial issues this week. They may consume the saving for daily expenses. Professionally things would be better this week. You get an increment. Cancer This week you may feel better this week mentally. You may spend time with your family. You may find a suitable match foe yourself this week. Professionally, you don’t seem to be active this week. Leo This week Leo would feel stuck financially. It could be delay in deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability. They need to try different things to cut this delay.