Weekly Tarot (Sept 11th to 17th Sept): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer
Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.
Capricorn
You would be busy meeting new people and explore new places. This would help in your career and personal growth. New job or new journey is on the cards.
Aquarius
This week Aquarius would be a little tensed and stressed about the major ups and downs going on in their professional life. They may try to go out or take rest to get some peace.
Pisces
This week you would be enjoying some me time. This could be going to a salon or for shopping. You may go on a solo trip too. Professionally things would be a little better than before.
Aries
This week you could be busy in building a good relationship bond with your partner or with the person you are planning to married. Professionally things would be going smooth. You may also get a new job this week.
Taurus
This week taurus may feel a little sad about the wrong they have done to the people they love. There would be regretting about it and may try to make things better. Professionally things would be improving this week.
Gemini
Gemini may face financial issues this week. They may consume the saving for daily expenses. Professionally things would be better this week. You get an increment.
Cancer
This week you may feel better this week mentally. You may spend time with your family. You may find a suitable match foe yourself this week. Professionally, you don’t seem to be active this week.
Leo
This week Leo would feel stuck financially. It could be delay in deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability. They need to try different things to cut this delay.
Virgo
This week you would be back to work. They would be looking for professional growth. It could be promotion or getting a new job which could get them monetary growth.
Libra
This week you would be busy setting up your own business. For those in job may plan to shift to another job. things would improve.
Scorpio
This week you may feel insecure professionally. You may feel stressed and tensed about the current life situation. This would make you less active towards work.
Sagittarius
This week you would be a little tensed about your work. You may get some options to increase your finances and you may start working upon it. Working towards it would prove to be beneficial.
