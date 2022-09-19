Weekly Tarot (Sept 19th to 25th Sept): Here's the career outlook for Leo, Taurus, and Cancer
Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.
Capricorn
You would be busy adjusting to new places and people professionally. You may struggle for a few weeks but things would turn out to be better for them in future. Try to avoid arguments.
Aquarius
This week Aquarius would be confused about their next step or action related to professional life. They may feel lost or hopeless about future conditions. They would find someone who would help them find a better way out.
Pisces
This week you would be busy looking out for career options this week. You may get a job offer this week. Personally, you may not give much attention to your family members.
Aries
This week you could be busy building a good relationship bond with friends. You may plan to get into a relationship this week. Professionally things would be a little slow but won't affect your financial growth.
Taurus
This week Taurus would be busy dealing with personal life issues or attending events. Due to this, they won't be able to take out much time for work. This would not affect the work negatively.
Gemini
Gemini may face financial issues this week. They may consume the saving for daily expenses. Professionally things would be better this week. You get an increment.
Cancer
This week you would be much active this week. You may spend time with your family. Professionally you would be getting a lot of work which would be keeping you busy. This work would be good for your career.
Leo
This week Leo would feel stuck financially. It could be a delay in the deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability. They need to try different things to cut this delay.
Virgo
This week you would be back to work. They would be looking for financial growth. You may start a new job or start working on a new project this week. Personally, things would improve with the tour partner, clear communication and understanding would be there.
Libra
This week you would be busy getting deals for your business. Those in the job may plan to shift to another job. Personally, things would improve. Family relations would improve. There would not b any stress between you and your partner.
Scorpio
This week you may focus only on yourself both in professional and personal terms. Professionally you may get a job offer or freelance deal. Personally, you would be spending time pampering and grooming yourself.
Sagittarius
This week you would be busy at your work. You may get some options to increase your finances and you may start working on it. Working towards it would prove to be beneficial.
