Weekly Tarot (Sept 19th to 25th Sept): Here's the career outlook for Leo, Taurus, and Cancer

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope. Capricorn

You would be busy adjusting to new places and people professionally. You may struggle for a few weeks but things would turn out to be better for them in future. Try to avoid arguments. Aquarius This week Aquarius would be confused about their next step or action related to professional life. They may feel lost or hopeless about future conditions. They would find someone who would help them find a better way out. Pisces This week you would be busy looking out for career options this week. You may get a job offer this week. Personally, you may not give much attention to your family members.

Aries This week you could be busy building a good relationship bond with friends. You may plan to get into a relationship this week. Professionally things would be a little slow but won't affect your financial growth. Taurus This week Taurus would be busy dealing with personal life issues or attending events. Due to this, they won't be able to take out much time for work. This would not affect the work negatively. Gemini Gemini may face financial issues this week. They may consume the saving for daily expenses. Professionally things would be better this week. You get an increment.

Cancer This week you would be much active this week. You may spend time with your family. Professionally you would be getting a lot of work which would be keeping you busy. This work would be good for your career. Leo This week Leo would feel stuck financially. It could be a delay in the deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability. They need to try different things to cut this delay. Virgo This week you would be back to work. They would be looking for financial growth. You may start a new job or start working on a new project this week. Personally, things would improve with the tour partner, clear communication and understanding would be there.