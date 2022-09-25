Weekly Tarot (Sept 26th to 2nd Oct): Here's the career outlook for Leo, Taurus and Cancer

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope. Capricorn

This week you would be busy setting up your new professional life. You may move to a new place for work this week. There could be stress around.

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope. Aquarius This week would be a stressful week for Aquarius. You would be busy dealing with personal or family issues. Professionally things would get a little better. Pisces This week you would be looking out for a job or would be active professionally to get good business deals. You may not give much attention to your personal life. Aries This week you may approach someone for marriage. You would be in a romantic mood this week. Professionally things would be growing. Taurus Taurus would be busy with family. Taurus may develop love emotions for someone. Taurus may not be active much professionally.

Gemini This week would be a little disturbing for you mentally as there would be conflicts in your personal life, especially with your partner. Stress at home may have a negative impact on your work. Cancer This week you may spend some time with your family. You may get new work projects this week which would get you a good income. Leo This week Leo may face a delay in getting their work done. The delay would be at the other end. Personally, Leo may improve their relationship with their loved ones. Virgo This week you may look for other options in terms of people or may plan to change your wardrobe. Professionally things may go slow.