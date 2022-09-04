Weekly Tarot (Sept 5th to 11th Sept): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Our tarot card reader, Jeevika Sharma, is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.

Capricorn

This week Capricorn would be taking some time off from the work and would be giving much time to their personal life. In this scenario, there won't be many changes in your professional life.

Aquarius

This week Aquarius would plan to grow professionally and would be looking out for the best available options. Working towards it seriously would get you growth.

Pisces

This week you would be focusing much on yourself. You would be You may be active in your professional life and a little casual with things related to personal life.

Aries

This week You would be getting a marriage proposal. You may plan to settle down. Professionally things would be the same as before. You may get good contracts this week.

Taurus

This week Taurus would be meeting friends in order to build good connections which could be used professionally. The focus would be on professional life this week. Taurus would be needing good finances.

Gemini

Gemini would be busy arranging finances. They may invest to invest Money either in a vehicle. The finances would not be an issue this week.

Cancer

This week you may feel a little better this week mentally. You may spend time with your family. They may plan to travel to different places with their family. Professionally, things would be paused.

Leo

This week Leo would feel stuck financially. It could be a delay in the deal getting fixed. This would get a lot of financial stability. They need to try different things to cut this delay.

Virgo

This week you would be back to work. They would be looking for professional growth. It could be a promotion or getting a new job which could get them monetary growth.

Libra

This week you would be lost in your thoughts mostly about things that happened in the past. It could be about any personal event.

Scorpio

This week you may feel insecure about the person you like. You may feel stressed and tense about your current life situation. This would make you less active at work.

Sagittarius

This week you would be a little tense about your work. You may find some options to increase your finances. Working towards it would prove to be beneficial.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, September 4, 2022