What is high rise syndrome in cats? HERE’s everything pet owners should know about it

High rise syndrome refers to the injury that your cat experiences after falling from a steep height. This mainly happens during warm weather when windows are open most of the time. Read below to know more.

High-rise syndrome refers to the injuries that cats can have after falling from a steep height. This happens when they miss a jump. High-rise syndrome is mainly seen in cats during warm weather when windows are open and outdoor space like a terrace is used more often.

Cats tend to sit on high windowsills but if the window is open suddenly, then they may fall out. And windows, balconies, and terraces are the places where this kind of accident takes place. So, here’s what cat owners need to know about this.

What cat owners should know about high-rise syndrome in cats?

Common injuries that cats may experience

These are some of the most common injuries that cats have from a bad fall:

1.Shattered jaw.

2.Broken limbs.

3.Fractured teeth.

4.Spinal fracture.

5.Ruptured bladder.

6.Punctured lungs.

The treatment depends on the severity of the injury. Initially, medicines are prescribed to control the pain. But your cats may need to be hospitalised for broken bones and surgeries. But many cats also survive the fall, but they take a lot of time to get healed from the injury.

How to prevent high-rise syndrome in cats?

It’s absolutely preventable. So, cat owners can follow these tips to keep their cats safe:

1. To protect your cat pets, install sturdy screens in all your windows.

2. If your screens are adjustable, make sure they are tightly wedged into the window frames.

3. It’s always better to keep your cats indoors to keep them safe from these accidents.

4. Always supervise your cats, when they are on the balcony or terrace.

5. Put all your chairs, couches, tables and stools away from the terrace or balcony so that your cat can’t use them to climb.

6. Close all your windows before playing any games with your cats like fetch or chase with your cats. Because they may then overlook an open window and fall out. If your cat gets majorly injured, then call your vet right then without any delay. Also Read: Pet Parenting: 6 Tips to take care of your older dog

