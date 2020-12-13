What kind of bed is right for getting your babies to SLEEP?

Babies cry a lot at night and cannot sleep at all. This often depends on their bed and sleeping style. So, here’s what parents should know about beds for getting their babies to sleep.

New parents are always very concerned about where their babies should sleep. So, they do several experiments with their baby’s sleep pattern and bed. If it goes wrong, then the infant’s sleep gets disturbed and he continues to cry for the whole night.

So, instead of doing many experiments, they should just do a little research about it to give a sound sleep to their babies. To make things easier, here’s what parents should know about their baby’s sleep and sleeping bed.

Where newborn babies should sleep?

Babies should sleep:

1.In a cradle or crib, which is placed near to her mother’s bed.

2.On their back and not on the side or stomach.

3.The surface of the bed should be firm. So, parents can use a crib mattress which is covered by a well-fitted sheet.

4.There shouldn’t be any soft objects on the bed like toys or pillows.

Room sharing

According to doctors, parents should share the room with their babies for sleeping, but not the bed.

Car sleeping

Our baby should never be habituated with sleeping in a moving car. They will be then adjusted with the swing and will need it always during sleeping. Your baby should always sleep in a crib.

To try cradle or bassinet

If you are having trouble getting your baby to sleep in a crib, then you can try with a cradle or bassinet. Sometimes, a full-size crib is too big for the newborn or infants.

Remember

After all these, if your baby still cannot sleep at all, then it’s always advisable consulting your paediatrician. He will guide you with the right thing. Because your baby may have acid reflux, colic or feeding intolerance while trying to sleep.

