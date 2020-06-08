What kind of mom you would be based on your zodiac sign?

Motherhood is one of the most exciting and happiest moments of our life. We become a parent to bring up our kids and to help them be a mature person. During this phase, we need to be both strict and friendly with them. Some mothers can be cool and friendly that their children don’t even hesitate to share anything with them.

So, what kind of mom would you be? It’s not easy to say until you get into that situation. But astrology can predict this to some extent to define your motherly traits. So, here’s the ranking of zodiac signs to define what kind of moms they would be. Find out, where your star sign has been positioned.

Zodiac signs who make the great moms based on their traits:

Pisces

Pisces moms will be sensitive and imaginative. They will motivate their children in arts to be more creative. They will also learn how to treat people with kindness and compassion. But they may lack the quality of teaching their kids how to dream a reality.

Aries

Moms of this star sign will always keep her children busy in lessons, hobbies, sports, social activities, etc. They will always encourage them to try new things and be adventurous. But at some point, they may be quite pushy with their kids which is not good. You need to listen to them as well.

Gemini

Gemini moms can really talk about anything and everything with their kids and they don’t have any secrets from them. Hence, their children also have good communication skill. These moms have the ability to understand their kids.

Capricorn

Capricorn moms take parenting very seriously and protect their children at any cost. They will never mess around them and maintain the discipline to focus on their kids. But highly devoted Capricorn moms need to focus on themselves also apart from the parenting.

Taurus

Taureans are patient, genuine and down to earth as moms. They can never make any mistake in parenting. But they may often get very stubborn with their children which will make their teenage time a bit problematic. And also, Taurus moms should watch on their overspending for their kids.

Libra

Balanced and peaceful Librans make a great mom who always tries to bring harmony at home. They will be more like a friend of their kids rather than a parent. And the most important point of this zodiac sign is that they always teach their kids to share with others.

Cancer

A Cancer mom is always there to listen to her child to do what they need. They will always be the most protective and nurturing one who will go to any extent to make their kids feel pampered and adored. And these moms will try to be friendly with their kids, so that they don’t hesitate to share anything with them.

Sagittarius

These are fun moms who want their kids to enjoy their childhood to the fullest. They want to share their entire world with their kids and start travelling with them at a very early stage. Sagittarius moms inject a thirst for knowledge and independence in their child. And they also get a great sense of humour from their mothers.

Virgo

Be it a toy or heart, Virgo moms are always there to fix it for their kids. They are a super mom with multitasking ability and has a high expectation from their kids. They want their children to be disciplined and hard-working. But since this sign is a perfectionist, they always criticise their kids which is not good for them.

Scorpio

These moms are intuitive, so they can easily guess what’s going on with their kids. They are loyal, honest and protective to their children as long as they tell the truth to their mom. And they can go to any extent if anyone hurts their kids.

Aquarius