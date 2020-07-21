What makes men miss their ex after breakup as per each zodiac sign?
Missing your ex after a breakup is a very common thing. But is it common in men as well? Of course, it is. They also miss their ex after a breakup. When we miss someone, then it is basically for a particular nature of that person. And men also miss their ex for a specific reason.
According to astrology, men do miss their ex based on their different zodiac personality traits. Hence, they feel the absence of their ex for different things. Do you want to know what is it? Find out below.
What makes men miss their ex as per their zodiac signs?
Aries
If you used to be your Aries man’s partner in crime, then he is going to miss you a lot. He will realise that he has lost the fun part of his life. But he is never going to tell you that he misses you.
Taurus
Taurus men will miss the romance of their bonding. He will miss you every second and his stubbornness will make him fight with himself. They are a highly honest and loyal partner who tends to invest a lot in the relationship.
Gemini
Gemini men are highly social. So, they cannot be alone at a single moment. They will start to miss their ex after one or two days of the breakup. They can even try to get back to their ex as well. These men miss the spark in the relationship and your presence.
Cancer
Cancerians are highly emotional. They will miss texts and phone calls from you. Even if it’s a clear breakup, he will start to blame himself for this. These men are highly sensitive, so they cannot easily get over their ex easily.
Leo
Leo men are warm-hearted and passionate. So, it’s the passion that they will miss about the relationship. They tend to invest in the bonding intensely. So, they will miss being intense with you. They realise this soon after the breakup.
Virgo
Virgo men are very logical and they like to handle things practically. So, they miss your maturity. He will miss how you two used to be responsible and handle things maturely in the bonding because they like women who are practical.
Libra
Libra men will miss your company because they also cannot be alone for a long time. They need someone to spend time. When these men miss their ex, then they cannot resist themselves from calling them. So, if you used to date a Libra man, then he will call you soon.
Scorpio
Scorpion men are intense and mysterious. They like to share everything with their partners including their deep secrets. So, they will miss your presence as they aren't able to share their secrets with you.
Sagittarius
These men like humour and fun a lot. So, they will miss your jokes and sense of humour. They will miss the time you both got along with. But you cannot expect a call as they can move on quickly as well.
Capricorn
Capricorn men are serious about their commitment. So, they cannot easily move on from the commitment once given to their partner. They will miss the responsibility that they used to have for you.
Aquarius
These men love to explore new things. So, they will miss doing the same with their partners. They will miss their presence while going out for something new and exciting.
Pisces
Pisceans men are emotional, romantic, imaginative and sensitive. They will miss all the romance, lovable gestures and attachment that you both had.