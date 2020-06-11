What’s your stress buster according to your zodiac sign?

If your inner peace is getting damaged due to stress, then you need a strong stress buster for yourself to reduce it. So, here are 12 stress busters as per your star signs.

Stress is a psychological pain that includes emotional strain and pressure. Most of the time, stress is created by the daily hectic work schedule that leaves no time to us for rejuvenation. Some amount of stress is good to increase our performance level, but when this becomes excessive, it leads to several mental and health issues like insomnia, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, headache, etc.

People get stressed out frequently due to extreme pressure at workplace. In such a moment, you have to reduce the stress to feel calm. Hence, you need a stress buster for you to help you in this situation. And each person has a different preference for stress buster. What’s your stress buster? If you don’t know yet, then astrology can help you to know your stress buster as per your zodiac signs.

Stress busters of each zodiac sign:

Aries

You need to take a deep breath to slow down your pace and to re-build your energy. Your stress buster is any kind of sport because this will utilise your energy in the right way to make you feel destressed. So, give some time to your favourite game.

Taurus

These people are hard-workers. They cannot take downfalls and failures which make them stressed out. So, they need to indulge in materialistic comforts for fun time.

Gemini

Geminis are complicated and they cannot keep calm anytime. Even every situation has an impact on their mind that damages their inner peace. So, they can get easily stressed out. You are social creatures, so engage yourself in conversations with other people. Socialising can divert your mind from any disturbing situations.

Cancer

Cancer keeps their emotions as a secret because of the fear of being judged or misunderstood. So, they cannot vent out their emotions and feelings to anyone and that makes them stressed out and disturbed. So, they need a trustworthy person to share their feelings to feel destressed.

Leo

Leos are born leaders and they can take control of any situation in their own way. When these control freaks cannot take charge of anything, it makes them stressed out and tensed. They need to work on their controlling tendencies. Their stress buster will be some light music that will make them feel relaxed.

Virgo

Virgos tend to give keen attention to every detail and try hard to be the perfectionist always. They criticise their own work a lot. And all these factors contribute to their mental stress. Virgos need to be kept busy in things to refresh their mind. So, they can clean their room to feel calm.

Libra

Librans don’t like confrontation because they want to stay in good terms with everyone. So, confrontation makes them stressed out because they want to escape such situations. So, your stress buster would be talking to your best friend or going for shopping to vent out your emotions.

Scorpio

Scorpions get scared and stressed out when they have to deal with their own inner battles because they don’t want to re-think about them. Since it’s a water sign, allowing them to relax in a water body will help them to re-energise.

Sagittarius

Being an independent zodiac sign, Sagittarians don’t like to have restrictions. Being unable to move or go anywhere can really make them mad with stress. And this feeling may come from your monotonous work. So, the best stress buster for you is to travel to seek inner peace. Exploring new things always gives you happiness.

Capricorn

Career-oriented and highly motivated Capricorns get stressed out if they are unable to succeed. They are highly focused on their growth, so they cannot live without progress. The best stress buster for them is to go for new plans to achieve their goals. But before that have some personal time to find yourself.

Aquarius

It’s not possible for everyone to understand the visions and ideas of an Aquarian. Even they also know it very well that they are not everyone’s cup of tea. So, being different from others sometimes makes them stressed about their personality. So, the best thing to heal is to connect with philosophy. You really enjoy having some deep philosophical conversations with others to get destressed.

Pisces

Pisceans are calm people who really get scared of loud, crowded and noisy situations. They also hate being exposed when someone tries to invade in their privacy. So, your stress buster would be an escape from reality. This can be painting, meditation, daydreaming, etc. to ditch the real world around you for some time.

