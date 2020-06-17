What type of friend you are at a sleepover party based on your zodiac signs?

Be it in teenage or adulthood, sleepover party at friend’s house is always great fun. During teenage, it was a great attraction to stay at your best friend’s place and spend the whole night together. But even if you are an adult, there is a huge thrill of doing sleepovers. These parties are not only consist of cocktails, delicious foods and movies, but there is a bunch of topics that we can do gossip about.

Apart from that, there are different demands from friends at the party. Some want to play a fun game, while others want to dance, etc. So, what kind of friend you are at the sleepover party? Well, if we focus on your zodiac traits, then it can be predicted to some extent. Let’s find out right below.

What kind of friend are you at a sleepover night?

Aries

You want to get weird at the party to have fun. You will not allow your friends to sleep at all, so that you can do weird things. And you may end up doing some new things also to show your weird nature.

Taurus

Cooking a big meal for everyone at the party with some great music is all you want. You just want to spend time with your friends along doing your favourite thing. And when everyone in the party is having dinner, then you'll like to listen to some praises from them about your cooking skills.

Gemini

Gemini people are great to have around in a sleepover night. They can talk to their friends about anything and everything. And they can also be bored staying at home for the entire night. So, going for a small walk or sit under the sky for a while to make the night extra special.

Cancer

Cancerians like to talk gossip, watch old movies and make some silly jokes to have fun in the sleepover night. They will enjoy the cocktails and get drunk and will be the first ones to fall asleep. But they know how to make the night a fun-filled one.

Leo

If you are in a sleepover party, then you are going to do everything to make it memorable forever. Drinking, loud music, dance, videos games are all you need to have fun at the party. But this party animal will also help the hosts to clean up the mess after the fun.

Virgo

If a Virgo is at a sleepover, then you want to make it more classy. After cooking dinner together, you want to have some red wine with everyone and relax. And after the party, you will provide your helping hand also to clean everything.

Libra

Librans always want to see everyone having a great time at the party. It’s more like a get-together for them where they are having beer with others sitting together. They would also plan for some barbeques in the backyard to make it adventurous.

Scorpio

Doing a sleepover party with friends means to play some childhood games for Scorpions. But they would try to make the questions and challenges as hard as possible and can go to any extent for that. They know how to have great fun with friends in a sleepover.

Sagittarius

Sleepover party nights are great for them because they really get drunk and need a place to stay. But Sagittarius people don’t create any mess with their activities. They just make their friends laugh by doing weird stuff. Apart from that, these people are great friends to have in your sleepover nights.

Capricorn

You don’t need too many things to have fun at your friend’s place. There should be drinks, popcorn and movies; these will be all for you to spend the night with your loved ones.

Aquarius

Aquarius people want to make the night as unique as possible. So, they would watch movies, listen to some conspiracy theories and do gossip.